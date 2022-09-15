How to watch the UCI Road World Championships – streaming, time zones and race schedules

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships take place in Wollongong, Australia, September 18-25. The best riders in the world are set to compete throughout a week of competition that will culminate with the men’s and women’s road races on the final weekend.

It’s only the second time that the UCI Road World Championships will have taken place in Australia.

The competition begins on September 19 with the elite women’s and men’s time trials with both categories competing over a 32.4km course. It’s the first time that the women and men have raced over the same distances in the UCI Road World Championships and the events promise strong lineups. Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Filippo Ganna (Italy), and Ethan Hayter will lead the charge on the men’s side, while Ellen van Dijk will look to defend her 2021 crown against Annemiek van Vleuten, and home favorite, Grace Brown.

Monday and Tuesday will see the U23 men, mixed relay, and juniors compete against the clock before the emphasis shifts towards the road races on Friday September 23. The women’s and men’s juniors are up first, followed by the U23 men. There is still no U23 women’s race despite years of campaigning and calls for complete equality.

The weekend is dedicated to the women’s elite road race on Saturday followed by the men’s event on Sunday.

How to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in the United States

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be available live on Flobikes. Subscriptions to the service start at $12.50 per month.

How to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Europe

European fans can tune in to the UCI Road World Championships online via GCN+ or on the partner Eurosport streaming service. You can see schedules and details of territory restrictions here. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Italy are excluded from GCN+ coverage. In France, coverage is provided by Eurosport.

In the United Kingdom, free-to-air coverage online and on television is provided by the BBC.

Schedule for races