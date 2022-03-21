How to watch the 2022 Volta a Catalunya

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya is a seven-day stage race in far northeast Spain, just to the south of the Pyrénées, in the autonomous community of Catalonia.

This year’s edition will see Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates (both Ineos Grenadiers), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) revving their engines ahead of the rapidly approaching Giro d’Italia. U.S. riders Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën), and Will Barta (Movistar Team) were also slated for the Monday start.

Day one saw significant drama, with Michael “Bling” Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco scoring his first victory in nearly two years when he bested 2021 Paris-Roubaix champion Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) in a sprint. Colbrelli, upon finishing Monday’s stage, had medical issues and was immediately evacuated to a hospital.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2022 in the United States

If you’re in the United States want to watch the Spanish stage race that started on the vernal equinox, you’ll need to subscribe to GCN+ to watch daily.

Tuesday, March 22, stage 2, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, March 23, stage 3, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday, March 24, stage 4, 10:45 a.m.

Friday, March 25, stage 5, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday, March 26, stage 6, 10:45 a.m.

Sunday, March 27, stage 7, 6:30 a.m.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2022 in Europe

Eurosport subscribers can watch through their television services provider, or through the streaming app, or through GCN+.

GCN+ coverage will mirror the coverage in the United States, with appropriate start time differences depending on your time zone.

The Eurosport 1 broadcast begins at 15:15 local time and runs for nearly two hours.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2022 in Australia

Australian viewers can tune into the Volta a Catalunya on SBS OnDemand. Daily replays are also being made available.