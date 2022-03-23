How to watch the 2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne: Live streaming and TV

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Classic Brugge-De Panne is set for starts on Wednesday, March 23 for the elite men’s race, and Thursday, March 24 for the elite women’s edition, which is on the women’s WorldTour calendar.

The route includes the Kemmelberg ascent and takes on several cobbled sectors in the Flemish Ardennes.

Irish sprinting sensation Sam Bennett was the 2021 winner of the men’s race, and Grace Brown won the women’s race. Both are back to defend their titles, and both are wearing new colors for the 2022 race. Bennet has moved on to (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Brown to (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

If Bennet is to be successful, he’ll have to get past recent Milano-Torino winner Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Victorious), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

On the women’s start list challenging Brown for her title is world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), who’s just off a win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, 2022 Strade Bianche winner Lotte Kopecky and her SD Worx teammates Chantal van den Broek Blaak and Christine Majerus, as well as Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), and others.

How to watch the 2022 Brugge-De Panne Classic in the U.S.A.

Racing coverage begins for the men’s race on Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m. EST, and the same time on Thursday for the women’s race.

Viewers in the United States can tune in to watch live on GCN+ app or stream through the website.

How to watch the 2022 Brugge-De Panne Classic in Europe

If you’re in Europe and want to watch the live broadcast of the cobbled race, you can tune in through the GCN+ app, or watch on Eurosport.

Live coverage of the men’s race begins at 15:15 CET on Wednesday, and at the same time on Thursday for the women’s event.

Eurosport subscribers can watch a televised broadcast of the men’s race beginning at 15:00 CET on Wednesday.

How to watch the 2022 Brugge-De Panne Classic in Australia

Australian cycling fans, like others around the world, can follow the race on GCN+