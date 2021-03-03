How to watch Strade Bianche live

The eyes of the cycling world turn to the white roads in Tuscany for the 14th edition of the Strade Bianche this Saturday, March 6th.

This year, the 136-kilometer women’s race will be contested along much of the same route as the 184km men’s race.

The men will be tested on white gravel roads totaling over 63km spread over 11 sectors, while the women’s race covers 30km over eight sectors.

You can watch the racing live, streamed from the Global Cycling Network in a web browser or the app:

Strade Bianche women’s race coverage from GCN+ begins at 6:30 a.m. EST and continues through 7:25 a.m. EST

Strade Bianche men’s race coverage from GCN+ begins at 7:50 a.m. EST and continues through 10:50 a.m. EST

You won’t want to miss this year’s race, which may see a start on roads still wet and soft from the previous day’s rain, instead of having to contest with the heat and dust experienced in last year’s race.

On the women’s side, Kasia Niewiadoma is looking for a win after finishing on the podium in four of the past five editions. She and her Canyon-SRAM squad will have to contend with 2019 and 2020 winner Annemiek van Vleuten and her Movistar squad, as well as keeping an eye on challenges thrown by team SD Worx and world champion Anna van der Breggen.

On the men’s side, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is returning to defend his 2020 title. While he won’t be challenged by Peter Sagan, he will undoubtedly have to contend with long-time rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and world road champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).