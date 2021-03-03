How to watch Paris Nice in North America
The ‘Race to the Sun’ will be broadcast on television, but you can also watch it through a web browser or stream it through a mobile app.
Paris-Nice runs Sunday, March 7 through Sunday, March 14, and is the first major European stage race of the 2021 season, testing riders and teams over eight days.
While the three-week Tour de France is still months away, the “Race to the Sun” can be nearly as unpredictable. It is considered a valid test of riders’ fitness and teamwork and is often used to dial in teams’ service course, equipment, apparel, shoes, and more.
As such, you’ll be able to watch Paris-Nice on television, through a web browser, or a mobile app.
NBC Sports Gold provides live daily coverage as will Global Cycling Netowork+. While you’ll need a subscription for each of these services, you’ll also be able to watch other, major cycling races later in the year for the annual fee.
2020 Vuelta a España winner and Tour de France runner-up Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is set for another tilt at this French race as will two-time Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte (Ineos-Grenadiers). Americans Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) are worth keeping eye on, too.
NBC Sports Gold
Sunday, March 7 from 9:10 a.m. EST
Monday, March 8 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Tuesday, March 9 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Wednesday, March 10 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Thursday, March 11 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Friday, March 12 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Saturday, March 13 from 7:20 a.m. EST
Sunday, March 14 from 10:10 a.m. EST
GCN+
Sunday, March 7 from 9:10 a.m.
Monday, March 8 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Tuesday, March 9 from 8:15 a.m. EST
Wednesday, March 10 from 6:00 a.m. EST
Thursday, March 11 from 6:00 a.m. EST
Friday, March 12 from 6:00 a.m. EST
Saturday, March 13 from 6:00 a.m. EST
Sunday, March 14 from 7:00 a.m. EST