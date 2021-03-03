How to watch Paris Nice in North America

Paris-Nice runs Sunday, March 7 through Sunday, March 14, and is the first major European stage race of the 2021 season, testing riders and teams over eight days.

While the three-week Tour de France is still months away, the “Race to the Sun” can be nearly as unpredictable. It is considered a valid test of riders’ fitness and teamwork and is often used to dial in teams’ service course, equipment, apparel, shoes, and more.

As such, you’ll be able to watch Paris-Nice on television, through a web browser, or a mobile app.

NBC Sports Gold provides live daily coverage as will Global Cycling Netowork+. While you’ll need a subscription for each of these services, you’ll also be able to watch other, major cycling races later in the year for the annual fee.

2020 Vuelta a España winner and Tour de France runner-up Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is set for another tilt at this French race as will two-time Paris-Nice winner Richie Porte (Ineos-Grenadiers). Americans Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) are worth keeping eye on, too.

NBC Sports Gold

Sunday, March 7 from 9:10 a.m. EST

Monday, March 8 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Tuesday, March 9 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Wednesday, March 10 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Thursday, March 11 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Friday, March 12 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Saturday, March 13 from 7:20 a.m. EST

Sunday, March 14 from 10:10 a.m. EST

GCN+

Sunday, March 7 from 9:10 a.m.

Monday, March 8 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Tuesday, March 9 from 8:15 a.m. EST

Wednesday, March 10 from 6:00 a.m. EST

Thursday, March 11 from 6:00 a.m. EST

Friday, March 12 from 6:00 a.m. EST

Saturday, March 13 from 6:00 a.m. EST

Sunday, March 14 from 7:00 a.m. EST