How to watch Paris-Nice 2022: Live streaming and TV

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Paris-Nice runs Sunday, March 6 through Sunday, March 13, and is the first major European WorldTour stage race of the 2022 season, testing riders and teams over eight days.

The “Race to the Sun” can be nearly as unpredictable as the Tour de France. It is considered a valid test of riders’ fitness and teamwork — with a time trial, climbing, and sprinting stages — and is often used to by the classics stars and Tour de France contenders as they build up for their major objectives.

The 2021 edition saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crumble on the final stage when he was shed from the front group and crashed several times trying to chase back on. He dropped to ninth place, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) defended his title.

Roglič is again on the start list for 2022 and will have the help of teammate Wout van Aert, while Schachmann will be looking for a three-peat.

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) is coming off a win at the Faun-Ardèche classic and will have teammate João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) with him. And sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) will have a test of their respective sprint trains.

Also read:



How to watch Paris-Nice live stream online in the United States

To watch the 2022 Paris-Nice live coverage in the United States, you will need to be a Peacock Premium or Premium+ subscriber to watch the race through a web browser, streamed via Peacock TV, or the Peacock mobile app.

Peacock Broadcast Schedule for Paris-Nice 2022

Stage 1: Sunday, March 6, from 9:10 a.m. EST

Stage 2: Monday, March 7, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 3: Tuesday, March 8, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 4: Wednesday, March 9, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 5: Thursday, March 10, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 6: Friday, March 11, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 7: Saturday, March 12, from 7:10 a.m. EST

Stage 8: Sunday, March 13, from 9:10 a.m. EST

How to watch Paris-Nice live stream online in Canada

FloBikes subscribers will be able to watch the Paris-Nice 2022 broadcast (which is not available for Flo subscribers in the United States) through a web browser, smart TV, or mobile device streaming app.

FloBikes Broadcast Schedule for Paris-Nice 2022

Stage 1: Sunday, March 6, from 9:10 a.m. EST

Stage 2: Monday, March 7, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 3: Tuesday, March 8, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 4: Wednesday, March 9, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 5: Thursday, March 10, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 6: Friday, March 11, from 8:15 a.m. EST

Stage 7: Saturday, March 12, from 7:10 a.m. EST

Stage 8: Sunday, March 13, from 10:10 a.m. EST*

*(Flo indicates this is one hour later because of the North American Daylight Savings Time adjustment)

How to watch Paris-Nice live stream online in Europe

European viewers can watch the daily live broadcast of Paris-Nice through GCN+ and also EuroSport. Both services require a subscription.

GCN+ Broadcast Schedule for Paris-Nice 2022

Stage 1: Sunday, March 6, from 14:10 CET

Stage 2: Monday, March 7, from 13:10 CET

Stage 3: Tuesday, March 8, from 13:10 CET

Stage 4: Wednesday, March 9, from 13:10 CET

Stage 5: Thursday, March 10, from 13:10 CET

Stage 6: Friday, March 11, from 13:10 CET

Stage 7: Saturday, March 12, from 12:10 CET

Stage 8: Sunday, March 13, from 15:10 CET

How to watch Paris-Nice live stream online in Australia

Australian viewers will either need to wake up very early (or stay up late) or record the live broadcast provided to SBS subscribers live and SBS on demand.

SBS Broadcast Schedule for Paris-Nice 2022

Stage 1: Monday, March 7, 1:10 – 3:10 AEDT

Stage 2: Tuesday, March 8, 00:15 – 2:15 AEDT

Stage 3: Wednesday, March 9, 00:15 – 2:15 AEDT

Stage 4: Thursday, March 10, 00:15 – 2:15 AEDT

Stage 5: Friday, March 11, 00:15 – 2:15 AEDT

Stage 6: Saturday, March 12, 00:15 – 2:15 AEDT

Stage 7: Sunday, March 13, 23:10 – 1:10 AEDT

Stage 8: Monday, March 7, 00:10 – 3:10 AEDT