How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in North America

The cobbled classics get underway this weekend in Belgium and while VeloNews will bring you interviews, detailed analysis, and insight into what the racing means in the greater context of the cycling universe, you’ll need to flick on your television — or fire up an app — to catch the action live.

Saturday, February 27 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad rolls from Gent towards the finish in Ninove. Race host Flanders Classics is sending the men’s race off just minutes before the women’s race rolls out on some of the same roads to be seen and ridden at the Tour of Flanders four weeks later.

The men’s race finishes just ahead of the women’s event, meaning you won’t have to leave your chair other than to refill your coffee in order to watch the exciting conclusion of both races.

Both the men’s and women’s previous winners are returning this year. Jasper Stuyven will be supported by the U.S.-based Trek Segafredo squad as he tries to defend his title, while former world champion Annemiek van Vleuten will try to defend her title, now in the colors of the Movistar Team.

FloBikes is covering this kickoff to the cobbled classics racing bloc, and U.S. and Canadian (and Australian) subscribers can watch the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live here.

The 200-kilometer men’s race starts at 8:30 a.m. EST and race coverage is expected to extend through 10:30 a.m. EST.

The 130-kilometer women’s race rolls out at 8:37 a.m. EST and race coverage will continue through 11:40 a.m. EST.

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

On Sunday, February 28, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne will play host to many of the same men’s teams and riders as those racing the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as part of the opening weekend of the classics calendar.

The race was first contested in the year after WWII, in 1946, but only known as Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne since 1979. In 2016, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne was given UCI 1.HC status.

However, if you want to watch the 200-kilometer Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race live, you’ll have to get a subscription to Eurosport or a subscription to GCN+ as these are the only services providing live streaming of this race.

The broadcast coverage of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST this Sunday.