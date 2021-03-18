How to watch Milano-Sanremo in North America

Milan-Sanremo, one of cycling’s monuments is a long day in the saddle and is planned for this coming Saturday, March 20.

With the lead-in, the race will be in excess of 300 kilometers, which means more than six hours of racing.

Six-plus hours is a long, long time to watch a bike race, but you will be able to watch a live feed of riders take on the Cipressa and the Poggio — and much of everything before it — at the 112th edition of the Classicissima di Primavera.

You’ll need a subscription to the Global Cycling Network+ if you want to watch the 2021 Milano-Sanremo live.

GCN+ is advertising nine hours of live coverage beginning at 4:00 a.m. EST.

If the race is moving at a near-record pace, it could finish around 11:45 a.m. EST; if conditions are not favorable to the fastest racing, the front of the peloton could reach Sanremo closer to 12:30 p.m. EST.

The 2020 winner Wout van Aert is just off a second-place overall at the Tirreno-Adriatico in which he won two stages, including the final time trial, besting world TT champion Filippo Ganna. Van Aert will be back to defend his title and will be joined by nemesis Mathieu van der Poel, Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, Philippe Gilbert, and a host of others.

The most recent victories — by van Aert (2020), Alaphilippe (2019), Vincenzo Nibali (2018), and Michał Kwiatkowski (2017) — came down to bunch sprints, but the winning moves were launched on the Poggio, at the tail end of the race.

To catch the most exciting bits of racing, tune in for the ascent of the Capo Mele. The race is expected to roll through this point around 11:00 a.m. EST (~16:00 local time).

It’s worth noting that if the race heats up early, the peloton could take on this climb 30 minutes prior to this.