How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège online, streaming, and on TV

Liège-Bastogne-Liège — “La Doyenne” (“The Old Lady”) — is the oldest of the five monuments of road cycling, and this year’s men’s and women’s races are set for Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The 108th edition of the men’s race covers a route featuring 10 climbs across 254.7km, with the final climb at the 1.3km ascent of the Côte de la Roche aux Fauçons coming just 13km from the finish.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the defending champion of the men’s race. The monument was one of two he won the previous season, as well as riding away with his second consecutive Tour de France yellow jersey. But with the way Ineos Grenadiers have been racing the spring classics, a repeat win this year could be challenging.

While Pogačar’s 2021 win in Liège was significant as one of the two monuments he won in a single season along with his second consecutive Tour victory, it might still be overshadowed by the memory of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) winning the 2020 edition when newly-minted world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) celebrated too early, and the Slovenian took the win with a perfectly timed bike-throw.

The women’s edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, now in its sixth year, will take on 142.1km and has seven categorized climbs in store. It also finishes after the climb of Côte de la Roche aux Fauçons.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was the most recent winner of the women’s race, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) and recent Paris-Roubaix winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) also on the podium in 2021. At the mid-week Fléche Wallonne 2022, Van Vleuten was narrowly outsprinted by Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), while Vollering was a handful of seconds back in third.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 in the United States

While Liège-Bastogne-Liège is owned by ASO, which has an exclusive broadcast agreement with NBC for many of its other races like the Tour de France, this race is not broadcast on an NBC property.

GCN+ subscribers, can watch the monument and follow the women’s race live from 5:30 a.m. to about 7:00 a.m. EDT. Coverage of the men’s race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and may continue through 11:30 a.m. EDT.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 in Europe

FloBikes subscribers can pick up race coverage of the women’s race at 10:10 CET. Broadcast coverage of the men’s Liège race will begin at noon.

Eurosport will also be providing live coverage of the men’s race.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 in Australia

SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand will broadcast the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège men’s and women’s editions live, beginning at 19:35 AEDT for the women’s race and 21:30 AEDT for the men’s race.