How to watch Le Samyn in North America

If you didn’t get enough racing last weekend — the opening weekend of the classics and the French countryside — and cannot wait for racing this weekend, you’re in luck!

Cycling fans in North America who have a subscription to GCN+ can tune in and watch Le Samyn men’s and women’s races live on GCN+.

The Le Samyn women’s event coverage kicks off at 8:00 a.m. EST and continues through 9:15 a.m. EST.

The Le Samyn men’s event coverage picks up at 9:15 a.m. EST and continues through 11:30 a.m. EST.

In the men’s race, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is to start just two days after a nearly-successful 80km break at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. He’ll be challenged by a host of Deceuninck-Quick-Step “Wolfpack” racers, as well as defending champion Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) who will be joined by teammate and classics-specialist by Sep Vanmarcke.

The women’s race will see SD Worx (previously Boels-Dolmans) bring the heat with defending champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak. This top-notch squad has won four of the past six editions of Le Samyn.