How to watch Amstel Gold Race: streaming, online, and on TV

While Paris-Roubaix has been bumped from its traditional slot due to French national elections, you can still get your fill of bike racing this weekend.

Amstel Gold Race — besides being the only bike race on the pro calendar that’s named for a beer is the only major, one-day race that is staged in The Netherlands — will take place on Sunday, April 10.

The women’s race will crown a new winner as defending champion Marianne Vos is not on the start list. But there is no shortage of Dutch riders vying for victory in the Dutch race. Former world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold- and silver-medalist Annemiek van Vleuten looks to be the favorite, however, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Demi Vollering (both SD Worx) will want the home-country win, as will Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo Women).

The men’s race will also see a new winner, as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is recovering from a COVID-19 infection. The very heavily favored Dutch racer Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), just off his second Tour of Flanders win, try to pad his palmarès ahead of compatriots Tom Dumolain (Jumbo-Visma), the experienced Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies), and a slew of others seeking a win.

The parcours are very challenging, and while it’s 254km for the men (shorter than a monument-distance race) and 128km for the women, it serves up plenty of climbing on a very circuitous route. The men’s race has 33 climbs in store while the women’s race offers 19.

How to watch the 2022 Amstel Gold Race in the United States and Canada

Cycling fans in the United States and Canada can stream the Amstel Gold Race to a web browser, or watch it in the FloBikes app. Coverage of the women’s race kicks off at 6:35 a.m. EST. Live coverage of the men’s Amstel Gold Race starts at 7:00 a.m. EST.

How to watch the 2022 Amstel Gold Race in Europe

Viewers in the U.K. and most of Europe can watch the Amstel Gold Race on Eurosport Player or Discovery+. Eurosport 1 will offer the broadcast of the men’s race from 13:00 local time and Sporza will broadcast the men’s race from 14:15 local time.

How to watch the 2022 Amstel Gold Race in Australia

Like North American viewers, Australians can watch the Amstel Gold Race race streamed through FloBikes. SBS will also broadcast the women’s race from 21:00 AEST on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand, while the men’s race will be shown from 22:35 AEST.