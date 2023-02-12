How the rigors of junior soccer set Remco Evenepoel on track for cycling superstardom

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel‘s pro cycling career was made on the tarmac, but forged on the soccer pitch.

In a wide-ranging interview with l’Equipe, the reigning world and Vuelta a España champion explained how his youth at the top of European football hardened him for the rigors of pro cycling.

“I left my home aged 11 to live in Eindhoven, with a host family. It gave me a lot of maturity,” Evenepoel told l’Equipe. “I had to cycle 10km to the station at 7 a.m., then 20 minutes by train and then the bus to go to school. In the Netherlands, I really became more mature.”

Evenepoel played soccer with Belgian powerhouse R.S.C. Anderlecht through his formative years. A single-season switch to Dutch squad FC Eindhoven saw the Belgian away from home and balancing studies, training, and all the traumas of adolescence.

It turned out to be a bootcamp in “real life,” and a preview of the monastic existence of WorldTour life with Soudal Quick-Step.

“I was alone in this house in the afternoon and I had to stay disciplined about my studies, football and even just eating properly,” Evenepoel said. “When you live alone in a house at that age, you shouldn’t do anything stupid, gain the trust of others. I think I really learned from that time.”

At 23 years old, Evenepoel is becoming one of the elder statesmen of pro cycling’s youth boom. Wunderkind like Juan Ayuso (20), Magnus Sheffield (20), and Cian Uijtdebroeks (19) follow hot in his wheeltracks.

The buttoned-down world of junior soccer sheltered Evenepoel from the trial-and-error approach that threatened to derail the rising cycling supertalent of the new millennium.

“At 15, we took morning walks to prepare for training. For food, we had chefs, nutrition plans,” Evenepoel said. “In cycling, 15-year-old guys ate Nutella toast! But it’s starting to evolve, young riders now know how to train better.”

Evenepoel spoke of his background, ambitions, and thoughts for the future in the recent l’Equipe feature.

He also explained how a snub from his much-loved R.S.C. Anderlecht gave him the bullishness to battle back from adversity – a resilience that saw him through the long rehab required after his horror crash at the 2020 Il Lombardia.

“They hurt me. My heart was really broken, Anderlecht was everything to me. After that period, I started to get hard-headed,” Evenepoel said.

“When there was something negative in my life, I went with it and carried on. That happened after my fall in Lombardia for example. I did my rehabilitation without any problem. If I was in pain, I continued, even sometimes too much.”

‘I feel there is still a lot of ‘footballer’ in me’

Evenepoel is set to rev his engine through the fast-approaching UAE Tour and Volta Catalunya as he fine-tunes his form for a push at the time trial-laden Giro d’Italia.

It turns out the bullet-like TT position and explosive power that makes the 23-year-old a favorite for the maglia rosa may have been forged on the soccer pitch too.

“My body today has benefited a lot from football. For example, for stability. I have developed abdominal muscles, which help me maintain my position,” Evenepoel told l’Equipe.

“I have to be happy with my body even if I’m not a very fine cyclist. I have a lot of muscles in my upper body, like in my last years of football. I was doing a lot of bodybuilding at 17, 18. And in winter, I naturally pick up my upper body. I feel there is still a lot of ‘footballer’ in me.”