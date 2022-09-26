Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

How big was Remco Evenepoel’s rainbow romp? He joins elite company with rare worlds treble

Belgian equals Greg LeMond as the only rider to win both junior and elite men's road world titles at UCI Road World Championships.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$2.49 / month*

Invest in your wellbeing with:
  • World-class journalism from publications like Outside, Ski, Trail Runner, Climbing, and Backpacker.
  • Outside Watch – Award-winning adventure films, documentaries, and series.
  • Gaia GPS – Premium backcountry navigation app.
  • Trailforks – Discover trails around the globe.
  • Outside Learn – Expert-led online classes on climbing, cooking, skiing, fitness, and beyond.
Join O+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Remco Evenepoel roared into the rainbow jersey Sunday at the UCI Road World Championships and become a member of some of cycling’s most exclusive clubs.

The 22-year-old Belgian equaled and surpassed a string of cycling milestones with his spectacular solo victory in Wollongong.

Already a junior world champion in 2018, Evenepoel skipped racing in the U23 ranks to make the leap to the elite men’s category the following year.

Sunday’s victory capped a dream season for Evenepoel that included victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Clásica San Sebastián, and the Vuelta a España.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of,” Evenepoel said Sunday. “After a monument, a big classic, a grand tour, and a world championship, I think I won everything I could have this year. I think I will never have another season like this.”

Here are a few of the milestones Evenepoel hit Sunday:

  • At 22, he’s the youngest elite men’s world champion since Lance Armstrong won in 1993 at 21. The youngest winner remains Karel Kaers, who won at 20 in 1934.
  • Evenepoel joins Greg LeMond as the only rider to win both junior and elite men’s road world titles.
  • He becomes the fourth rider in cycling history to win a grand tour, one of cycling’s five “monuments,” and the world title in the same season. The others are Alfredo Binda, Eddy Merckx, and Bernard Hinault.
  • With a winning gap of 2:21, it’s the largest winning margin since Vittorio Adorni won by 9:50 in 1968.
  • He is the ninth rider to win a grand tour and the world title in one season. Eddy Merckx and Stephen Roche hold the mark for the rare “triple crown” of winning the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and world title in one season, with Merckx in 1974 and Roche in 1987.

Evenepoel’s grand tour victory at the Vuelta a España was also Belgium’s first since Johan De Muynck won the Giro in 1978.

Everyone was impressed with Evenepoel’s victory, including Merckx himself. Now 77, the cycling legend tipped his hat to the young Belgian star.

“It’s unbelievable how he managed it. Already 50km from the finish I said to Axel (his son Axel Merckx, ed.): Remco is going to win!” Merckx told Het Nieuwsblad. “He has become a very big rider. He has improved in every way: physically, but also mentally, especially the last year. And that’s how you arrive at today’s Remco Evenepoel: he dares to race, he doesn’t wait for a sprint.”

Evenepoel will return to Belgium for the first time since winning the Vuelta earlier this month, and will likely be received home like a conquering hero.

There are currently no races on Evenepoel’s calendar, though there is talk he could debut his rainbow bands at Il Lombardia in October, the same race that saw his career nearly come to an early end when he crashed into a ravine in 2020.

Stay On Topic

promo logo