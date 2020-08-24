Home sweet home for Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel returned home today after more than a week in the hospital as a result of his horrific crash in the Il Lombardia on August 15.

With a broken pelvis and pubis, Evenepoel was repatriated to his native Belgium and has spent the past week in the AZ Herentals hospital. But according to Belgian newspapers, not to mention Evenepoel’s Instagram account, he is already on the mend. “He has already taken his first steps and that is a victory,” his father Patrick Evenepoel said on the Belgian HLN.be news network.

Remco’s father admits there were some frightening moments. “When Remco fell, it took seven minutes until we knew he was conscious,” he said on Belgium radio. But he insisted that he never questioned his son’s desire to be a professional cyclist. “No, absolutely not. I am a plasterer and fell twelve meters ten years ago. I just want to say: you can also get a ball to the head in football.”

Patrick Evenepoel admitted that his son had a difficult time realizing that his 2020 season had essentially come to an end. But he added that Remco is now focusing on his rehabilitation. “He certainly has a good example of Wout van Aert. He has come back stronger after his heavy fall in the Tour (during the Pau time trial last year).”