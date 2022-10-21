Holm ultimatum: Commentator told he must choose between rider agency and TV work

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Brian Holm has told the Bobby & Jens podcast that he has been given an ultimatum by Eurosport to either carry on working with the broadcaster or join up with Joona Laukka’s successful rider agency. According to Holm, Eurosport will not allow him to occupy both roles.

Holm recently announced that he would end his time as a sports director at Patrick Lefevere’s Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team. The former Danish pro rider has been in the team car with HTC Highroad in the past and worked with the likes of Mark Cavendish, Philippe Gilbert, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel.

“I have a very good deal to be a rider agent with another former rider Joona Laukka, a Finnish agent. I had a deal to work with him but this morning, and I can tell you as it’s official, Eurosport said you can’t work for Eurosport and be a rider agent,” Holm said on the recently released podcast.

“They said I have to choose. So now I have to choose in the next few days if I’m going to work for Eurosport or be a rider agent. Life is full of choices, so I have to think about it.”

Meanwhile, Holm has backed Cavendish to break Eddy Merckx’s record for Tour de France stage wins. Both Cavendish and Merckx are tied on 34 wins each, and while the British sprinter was overlooked by Quick-Step for this year’s race, Holm believes that the veteran sprinter can return in 2023 and move ahead of the most successful rider of all time.

“I think that he will break it, yes. I’ve not heard it’s official but let’s say he goes to Pineau’s team B&B. If it’s like that, and I think that it makes sense, then imagine a team sponsored by Paris, and winning the last stage on the Champs Elysees, and beating Eddy Merckx’s record. That would be a nice story. It would be good for cycling, wouldn’t it?” Holm said.

“I know that Cavendish’s ambition is to win an Olympic medal in 2024. Imagine if he wins the Olympics in, say, Madison. If he can beat the Merckx record, and take Olympic gold then he’ll probably be a member of the British empire, and call himself Sir Cavendish. I know Cavendish and when he has a goal, most of the time he makes it.”