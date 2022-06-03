Highly touted Thibau Nys to join Trek-Segafredo

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Thibau Nys, the highly touted Belgian prospect, will join Trek-Segafredo through 2024.

The 19-year-old will join as a stagiaire in August, and will combine a road program with his cyclocross schedule, where he will continue racing for Baloise Trek Lions, officials said Friday.

“I feel honored to become part of Trek-Segafredo. I think this is the right step at the right time to get myself on the highest level,” Nys said. “Riding in the WorldTour on the road has always been a dream and to realize that on a Trek bike makes it even more special.”

Thibau — the son of Belgian cyclocross legend Sven Nys — already tasted success in road racing. Riding a Trek Émonda, he was crowned U23 European Road Race Champion in September in Trento, Italy, and won Flèche du Sud last month.

“Thibau being part of the Trek family already put him firmly on our radar of rising talents,” said Luca Guercilena, Trek-Segafredo general manager.

“His cyclocross results speak for themselves, but when he won the European road title it made him even more interesting for us. This year he has already achieved great results in the road races in which he has participated. Thibau is keen to move ahead with his road racing career and we already have good experience with balancing the dual ambitions of road/cyclocross in the cases of Lucinda and Shirin with Baloise Trek. We’re really looking forward to taking him on the next step in his career.”