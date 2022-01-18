Here’s who’s racing Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It’s time to press start on your cobblestone countdown to the 2022 Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Race organizers confirmed this week the teams that will be racing on the pavé this April 16 and 17.

24 women’s and 25 men’s squads are set to take the start, including the full deck of men’s and women’s WorldTour squads. The Bahrain-Victorious and Trek-Segafredo teams of defending champions Sonny Colbrelli and Lizzie Deignan will be top cobblestone competitors alongside the likes of Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and SD Worx.

Automatic invites for the men’s race were handed to Arkéa-Samsic, the newly Peter Sagan-centric TotalEnergies, and Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix crew after they topped the ProTeam category in 2021.

Ceratizit-WNT, Parkhotel Valkenburg and Valcar-Travel&Service were given starts for Paris-Roubaix Femmes as the top women’s Conti teams from 2021.

The new Cofidis women’s team was one of the lucky seven to be handed wildcard invites for Femmes. The French squad will join WorldTour debutants Uno-X and UAE Team ADQ on the startline this April as the women’s peloton takes on a totally new look after a swathe of sponsor moves and team takeovers in the offseason.

Wildcard invites for the men’s race went to B&B Hotels, Bingoal Pauwels Sauces, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Uno-X.

This year’s men’s race will be the first time “The Hell of the North” has played out in its traditional spring slot since the 2019 edition won by Philippe Gilbert.

A minor calendar reshuffle has pushed the Roubaix weekend back one week to avoid it from bumping bars with the French Presidential elections – but judging by last October’s mud-splattered men’s race and the history-making debut of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the pavé is awesome, all year long.

Three months and counting …