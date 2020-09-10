Here’s how to watch the 2020 Giro Rosa in North America

Cycling fans can rejoice: The 2020 Giro Rosa has found a broadcast partner in North America.

The race will be broadcast on demand by Flobikes.com to subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Giro Rosa telecast is not live, but is rather a 52-minute daily replay format. The entire package is comprised of highlights of each stage’s early action, followed by the last 45 minutes of each stage. The broadcast package will go up on Flobikes at 10:45 a.m. EST for each stage of the race. So, while the race will technically be over, fans can still watch the action shortly after the day is completed.

The 2020 edition of the race starts on Friday with a team time trial in Tuscany. The nine-day race runs through Saturday, September 19.

Stage schedule: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile

9/11 – Stage 1: Grosseto – Grosseto (TTT, 16.8 km)

19/12 – Stage 2: Civitella Paganico – Arcidosso (124.8 km)

9/13 – Stage 3: Santa Fiora – Assisi (142.2 km)

9/14 – Stage 4: Assisi – Tivoli (170.3 km)

9/15 – Stage 5: Terracina – Terracina (110.3 km)

9/16 – Stage 6: Torre del Greco – Nola (97.5 km)

9/17 – Stage 7: Nola – Maddaloni (112.57 km)

9/18 – Stage 8: Castelnuovo della Daunia – San Marco la Catola (91.49 km )

9/19 – Stage 9: Motta Montecorvino – Motta Montecorvino (109.88 km)

Elsewhere in the world, viewers may access race coverage through the Race Pass on the GCN app. Territory restrictions apply.

The 2020 Giro Rosa is again the largest and most challenging race on the UCI Women’s WorldTour schedule. Highlights of the 2020 edition include the 170km stage from Assisi to Tivoli, which is the longest road race for the women’s peloton in quite some time. This year’s route includes a mixture of mountains, flat terrain, and hills, however the course lacks the marquee summit finish that it has had in years past. Instead, this year’s punchy course should keep racing tight throughout the entire event.