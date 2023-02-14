Helicopter pilot kicked out of Tour of Oman after buzzing barriers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A helicopter pilot was kicked out of the Tour of Oman overnight after dangerously buzzing the finale of Monday’s third stage.

The force of the propellers blew over race fencing, and blocked several riders from reaching the finish line in Monday’s decisive uphill finale won by Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).

Television images captured the fencing being knocked over and blocking the approach to the finish line at Jabal Hatt.

Initially about a dozen riders were docked time, but the race jury later amended the finishing times for the impacted racers.

No one was injured by the incident, but it wasn’t the first time that wind kicked up by TV helicopters has impacted a race.

The helicopter was back in the air for Tuesday’s stage, but with a different pilot who was told not to fly too close to the race course.