Heavy crash mars final sprint at Vuelta a Burgos

Riders crashed in the closing kilometer and a half-dozen fell hard in Wednesday’s second stage at the Vuelta a Burgos.

In what was an otherwise routine stage across the meseta of northern Spain turned into chaos after the peloton roared under the red kite for what was likely going to be the only pure bunch sprint of the five-day race.

A Jumbo-Visma rider crashed heavily on an elevated pedestrian crossing at about 500m to go, initially appearing to be sprinter David Dekker. Others fell in his wake, including David Ballerini (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and an Ag2r-Citroën rider crashed into the barriers.

Three riders from Jumbo-Visma avoided the crash, and crossed the line to sweep the podium. Timo Roosen won the stage, with Edoardo Affini and Chris Harper trailing across one-two-three.

“It was really hectic already, and we took the front, Affini just pulled full-gas and it was an all-out effort,” Roosen said. “There was some speed bump out of nowhere, I didn’t really see it. I heard something behind me, but I didn’t know what happened. I looked behind me and I thought it was David, and then I heard he had crashed. I went to the final corner at 250m and just sprinted to the line. Because of the crash I was there and I could win.

“It’s a nice one to have on the palmares, but I hope to have it a different way,” he said. “I heard it was a big crash, I didn’t see anything. It’s not the most beautiful way to win a race.”

What on earth were the organisers thinking?! A speed bump in the final 500m #VueltaBurgos pic.twitter.com/aM7nHdldyQ — Tim Bonville-Ginn (@TimBonvilleGinn) August 3, 2022

Timo Roosen won after avoiding the crash. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Only a few were unaffected, and the majority of the bunch was forced to hit the brakes to avoid falling. A full medical report will reveal more details.

Overnight leader Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) retained the overall lead as the time differences were not counted because it happened within the closing 3km in the sprinter’s stage.