Hagens Berman Axeon signing Iván Romeo hit by driver during training

Hagens Berman Axeon signing Iván Romeo is recovering at home after he was hit by a driver during a training ride Wednesday.

The promising 18-year-old, who is the junior Spanish time trial and road race champion, was left with a broken rib, as well as several abrasions and bruises as a result of the incident.

Romeo was treated in hospital, but he is now at home and recuperating with his family.

“Yesterday when I was coming home from training, I suffered a crash due to a car that skipped a give way,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself in hospital. “’Luckily,’ only a broken rib, some scratches on the face, and several blows. On top of each bike, there is a person, which it seems that we sometimes forget.”

Ayer llegando a casa de entrenar sufrí una caída por un coche que se saltó un ceda el paso.

Por “suerte” solo una costilla rota, algún punto en la cara y varios golpes.

Encima de cada bici va una persona, que parece que a veces se nos olvida😕

A recuperar y volvemos a la marcha✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/p7XE1k8nZN — Iván Romeo (@ivanromeo_03) December 30, 2021

Romeo was signed by Axel Merckx’s development team in November following a year that saw him become a double junior national champion.

He also won a string of other races early in the year and finished in the top 20 in the road race and time trial at the world championships in Flanders.

“Iván is a very promising, young Spanish rider, actually the first Spanish rider we’ll have on the team and that’s exciting,” Merckx said last month. “Being last year’s double national champion in the time trial and road race shows his all-around riding ability. He has a great future, with high potential, and I hope he can develop into a top-level athlete. We’re really excited to have him.”

Romeo was the fifth signing for the American team after Kasper Anderson, Darren Rafferty, Jack Drage, and Dries de Pooter were all added to the roster.