Hagens Berman Axeon future looking positive, still seeks funding

The U23 cycling development powerhouse Hagens Berman Axeon will roll on in 2021.

Just a week after the conclusion of the final grand tour of the 2020 season, team director Axel Merckx announced that his team sought €300,000 ($356,000) just to continue in the coming season.

Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad is reporting Thursday that Merckx has found half this sum, and is optimistic about the future of the team.

“I and my team still needed 300,000 Euros for my budget for 2021 and have now more or less found half. As a result, we will be able to run a normal season with a nice program in Europe,” Merckx said.

Throughout his tenure at Hagens Berman Axeon, the younger Merckx has worked with rising talent who went on to top the podium in recent years.

Merckx guided the likes of Neilson Powless, Jasper Philipsen, João Almeida, and recent Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.

In 2020, Hagens Berman Axeon raced at the Continental level after two seasons at the Pro Continental level, but this has not negatively impacted performances.

The team is graduating four riders to the WorldTour level for 2021, reports Wielerflits. Jakob Egholm is off to Trek-Segafredo, Kevin Vermaerke signed with Team Sunweb, André Carvalho is to join Cofidis, and Jens Reynders will wear the colors of Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise.