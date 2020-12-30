Hagens Berman Axeon completes its 13-man roster for 2021

Hagens Berman Axeon completed its 13-man roster for 2021 with the addition of 20-year-old American rider Samuel Janisch.

The team confirmed the signing Tuesday, adding that the roster is now complete for the new season. The team, led by Axel Merckx, has brought in seven new riders for 2021: five North Americans, Portuguese rider Diogo Barbosa, and Brit Joseph Laverick.

Hagens Berman Axeon has become an essential stepping-stone for young talents to progress to the top level of the sport since its inception in 2009. Recent graduates from the squad include Giro d’Italia champ Tao Geoghegan Hart and young American WorldTour talents such Neilson Powless, Will Barta, and Ian Garrison. Many of the team’s 2020 roster will step up to second-tier or WorldTour teams next year, including Kevin Vermaercke riding with Team DSM and Jakob Egholm moving up to Trek-Segafredo.

The team faced uncertainty over its future through autumn as sponsorship dollars took a squeeze. However, earlier this month, Merckx confirmed that while his squad was still under financial pressure, it had secured enough backing to race through 2021.

Filling out the 2021 roster to a lucky 13 rider squad, the icing on the 🎂 and Wauwatosa's finest, Samuel Janisch @JanischSam!!! #PROVEIT pic.twitter.com/a0BVQhxD5S — Hagens Berman Axeon (@HBAxeon) December 29, 2020

Full roster for 2021: