VeloNews News Road
Road

Groupama FDJ changes up white, red, and blue kit for a new blue-on-blue look

The French squad has one of the biggest kit design departures from previous seasons so far.

Groupama-FDJ is getting a fresh look in 2023.

The French team revealed a new kit design on social media for next season that moves on from the predominantly white front with blue and red sleeves accompanied by blue bibs. 

Instead, the kit now features a navy blue base accented by sections of lighter blue. Thin white and red lines run vertically down the chest the entire length of the jersey. And the bibs are the same navy blue as the jersey. 

As before, team title sponsors Groupama and FDJ feature most prominently across the chest. Each title sponsor’s logo also adorns a sleeve. 

It’s not the first time the team has featured blue so predominantly, with the 2014 kit being mainly blue. But in the team’s quarter century of existence, white has more or less been the rule.

Trek-Segafredo has also undergone a significant kit update for 2023, with the back now featuring a pattern that should make the team stand out in helicopter shots. 

