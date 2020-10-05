Greg Van Avermaet’s season likely over after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Greg Van Avermaet will likely miss the upcoming northern classics after crashing heavily Sunday into an unmarked traffic sign in Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

CCC Team’s Van Avermaet went down hard with about 100km to go along with Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) after the peloton pedaled straight into a traffic separator with a sign post. Riders said the hazard was not sign-posted nor was there a race marshal flagging the danger spot.

Bora-Hansgrohe officials later confirmed that McCarthy’s injuries were not serious and Mitchelton-Scott stated that Yates had avoided fractures. However, Van Avermaet suffered a number of injuries, including broken ribs, a broken spinal vertebra and torn shoulder ligaments.

“X-rays performed at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire du Sart-Tilman in Liège revealed that Greg sustained an acromioclavicular joint separation as well as three fractured ribs, a small pneumothorax, and a small fracture of the first thoracic vertebra transverse process,” said CCC Team doctor, Dr. Piotr Kosielski. “Fortunately, he suffered no concussion. These injuries more than likely mean the end of Greg’s season however, alongside CCC Team’s Chief Medical Officer, Max Testa, we will monitor his recovery and make any decisions accordingly in the coming days and weeks.”

The news all but assures that Van Avermaet will not race the upcoming Belgian classics, rescheduled for later this month, and could be his final appearance in a CCC Team jersey. The 2016 Olympic champion moves to Ag2r-La Mondiale as the CCC team folds at the end of the season, with the team selling its WorldTour license to Circus-Wanty Gobert going into 2021.