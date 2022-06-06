Greg LeMond diagnosed with leukemia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Greg LeMond has been diagnosed with leukemia. The news was announced by LeMond on his personal website on June 2.

According to the 60-year-old, and three-time Tour de France winner, the form of leukemia is treatable and not life-threatening.

“The purpose of this statement is to let you know I have been diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia,” LeMond’s statement reads. “Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating.

“I had been experiencing a few weeks of fatigue which prompted me to go in for a check-up which included some blood work. Following a series of tests and a bone marrow biopsy, which was completed last week, I received my formal diagnosis last Friday. My doctors at the University of Tennessee, with consultation from a team at the Mayo Clinic, have outlined a chemotherapy protocol which will begin this week.”

LeMond shared his feelings around the diagnosis, explaining that along with a sense of understandable shock, there was a sense of relief coming from the fact that doctors had been able to find a quick diagnosis. He also confirmed that treatment would begin this week in the US, and all being well, he should be in remission within a few months.

LeMond won the Tour de France three times, first in 1986 and then two years straight in 1989 and 1990. He also won the rainbow jersey two times, in 1983 and again in 1989. He remains the most decorated male cyclist in American history.

Since retiring from the professional scene in 1994, he has become a strong anti-doping advocate and worked for several media outlets at the Tour de France. His successful bike brand has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and in 2019 he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

“No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly. My doctors and I have decided on a treatment which will begin this week,” he added.

“I should be feeling better in a few weeks and for the near future, my daily schedule will be altered only a little and I have been told that in a few months, I should be in remission. The long-term prognosis is very favorable. I am fortunate to have a great team of doctors and the full support of my family, friends, and colleagues at LeMond Bicycles.”

In the short-term LeMond has decided to pause his plans to be at the Tour de France in July. He will instead follow the race from his home and continue to work on his LeMond Bicycles brand. The company has several projects in the mix at present, and while LeMond receives treatment he will also support his colleagues.

“We have a great team at LeMond Bicycles who are being updated about my medical condition as we prepare this statement, and I am confident our work and plans for the near future will not be disrupted in any way,” he said.

“I will continue to participate in and support our plans for the summer months ahead. I had hoped to be in France in July for the Tour, but we are, now, working on an alternate plan so I can follow the Tour and engage with friends and teammates from our offices and farm in Tennessee. I will look forward to returning to the Tour next summer.

“I will keep everyone updated about my health and treatments in the months ahead but, for now, I believe I couldn’t be in better hands. I am excited about our plans ahead and I look forward to updating you all along the way.”