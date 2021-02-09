Green light for Tour de France, Giro Rosa riders to race Olympics

There won’t be a hard two-week quarantine for Olympic athletes arriving in Japan, opening the door for top cyclists to race in the Tour de France and the Giro Rosa before heading to Tokyo this summer.

Officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed a series of health controls for athletes heading to Japan for this summer’s Olympic Games, but did not include a strict quarantine upon arrival. That’s significant for cyclists coming out of the Tour, which ends July 18, or the Giro Rosa, ending July 11.

Right now, officials are saying it’s full-steam ahead of the rescheduled Games, set for July 23 through August 8.

Vaccines will also not be required, but athletes will undergo health screenings before and after arriving in Tokyo, and will be retested frequently throughout their stay in Japan. Any athlete testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan will not be allowed to compete and could be put into isolation.

Other steps outlined in the athlete’s “playbook” include monitoring all contacts, limiting movements, practicing social distancing, and staying within a designated “bubble.”

Officials are also calling for athletes to limit celebrations and always wear face covers before and after competition.

Athletes are being told to arrive no sooner than five days before competition, and leave within 48 hours after their competition is completed.