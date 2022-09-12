Grand Prix de Montréal: Neilson Powless out of hospital following crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MONTREAL (VN) — Neilson Powless is out of a Canadian hospital following a spill in Sunday’s Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider went down along with teammate Andrea Piccolo in the one-day WorldTour race coming off a descent.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but there were initial fears that the American might have fractured a collarbone.

Powless was transported to a local hospital, and team officials later confirmed Sunday evening that he did not suffer any serious injury.

“Neilson Powless underwent evaluation at the hospital in Montreal and was cleared to leave. We’re glad to see him walk away without any significant injuries,” the team said on social media.

Team officials said it was too early to determine have the crash might impact the closing weeks of Powless’s 2022 campaign.

Powless was initially named to USA Cycling’s world championship team, but he confirmed to VeloNews he was considering not traveling to Australia as his pro team is fighting to earn points to secure its WorldTour license.

Powless, 27, returned to racing after a breakout Tour de France that included two top-5’s, a career-best 12th overall, and he rode within a few seconds of the yellow jersey.

Powless was third at the Maryland Cycling Classic on September 4 and 23rd at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday.