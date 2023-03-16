Become a Member

Goats called in to munch on weeds on Paris-Roubaix’s most notorious cobbles

It's part of an eco-grazing initiative that sees goats and sheep nibble on the Arenberg's grassy patches ahead of the iconic race.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Maintaining the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix is a tough job, and race organizers ASO have enlisted a group of 40 sheep and goats to help them out.

The quadrupeds are specifically being used to take care of the grass and weeds on the iconic stretch of pavé along the Trouée d’Arenberg considered by man the most decisive and dangerous cobblestones in the race route.

On the uneven cobbles of the Arenberg, greenery growing through the cracks poses an added difficulty to the riders, potentially making it more slippery.

Over the years, ASO and the Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix — a volunteer group that helps maintain the route — have used many different methods to weed the cobbles, including chemicals and blasting it with fire.

Also read:

This latest initiative is part of a project that has been dubbed “Les Biquettes de l’Espoir” or “The goats of hope” and is known as eco-grazing, using animals to help with the upkeep of the environment.

“We realized during the COVID period when the section had not been used for more than two years, nature was quickly taking over. It had become almost a meadow,” Thierry Gouvenou, ASO’s route designer, told news agency AFP.

“It’s mostly goats because they eat more. It’s still a bit greenish but the ewes remove all the tall grass. Afterward, we’ll go back with a sweeper at the last moment.”

They have been chewing on the 2.3 kilometers of Arenberg grass since early February and the goats and sheep will continue their work until 10 days before the event is set to take place, according to Gouvenou.

The Troueé d’Arenberg is currently only used by the men’s peloton and is the 11th of 29 sectors of cobbles. It’s one of just three sections that are given the most difficult rating of five stars.

This year’s race is scheduled to take place on April 9.

 

