Giro Rosa stage 6: Another sprint win for Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos won stage six of the Giro Rosa Wednesday, bringing her total for the 2020 edition to three and 28 for her lifetime.

The Dutchwoman won in the sprint ahead of Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Much like on Tuesday, Vos’ CCC-Liv team worked for the former world champion all day, focusing its attention on the climbs where it pushed the pace to try and shed potential threats to the final sprint.

Wednesday’s 97.5km stage featured three climbs. On the category three climb to Sarno, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) cemented her command of the mountain jersey by coming up first. At that point, the majority of the peloton was still together. When the road started to climb again midway through the race, CCC-Liv took over. The peloton eventually splintered, and then it was a downhill and flat to the finish, about 22 kilometers later.

In the final, CCC-Liv chased a solo attack by Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look). The Russian rider had a sizable advantage with 3 km to go but crashed on the run-in to the finish. Vos’ wheel was the first to cross the line.

World champion Annemiek van Vleuten still maintains a comfortable advantage in the GC, ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). Vos now sits in ninth overall, at 5:02.