Giro Rosa stage 3: Marianne Vos takes uphill sprint in Assisi

It’s now 26 stage wins and counting for Marianne Vos.

Vos (CCC-Liv), the winningest rider in the UCI Women’s WorldTour peloton, took her 26th career stage victory at the Giro Rosa on Sunday afternoon, taking the race’s third stage ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Fturoscope) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

The hilly 142-kilometer stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi took in a number of short and punchy climbs, including the Celle sul Rigo.

Vos was fastest to the finish line, which sat atop a steep 2km climb into Assisi, which peaked with a 650-meter section at 12 percent. The bunch rumbled into the the base of the climb and Vos took the sprint, which at the end became a slow speed slog to the finish.

Overnight leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) retained her lead in the general classification.

“When I saw this finish, I was thinking ‘this is really a very Marianne Vos finish,'” van Vleuten said. “For me it was to not lose time. I was a little out of position and had to make up gaps, so I was not there for the win. I also had a really good day on the bike.”

Stay tuned for more information from stage 3 of the Giro Rosa.