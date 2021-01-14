Giro d’Italia to announce wildcard invites next week, finalized route to come in February

The Giro d’Italia plans to announce the full list of teams invited to the 2021 edition in the coming days.

Mauro Vegni and the RCS Sport staff have already filled this start list with 20 teams, but have yet to name the two wildcard invites for this year’s race for the maglia rosa.

Already invited are all 19 men’s WorldTour teams and Alpecin-Fenix also receiving an invite as the top-ranked ProTour team from 2020.

Vying for the two remaining wildcard invites are the French-based Akréa-Samsic, the Russian-based and Gazprom-RusVelo, along with four Italian ProTeam squads.

While Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani CSF Faizanè, Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM, and EOLO-Kometa would like to finalize their early-May racing calendars, they will have to wait a few more days to do so, with hopes of racing in their home country’s grand tour.

2021 Giro d’Italia route announcement

Also eagerly anticipated from RCS Sport is the announcement of the final route for the 104th edition of the Giro.

Vegni and the Giro management have already laid out that the Grande Partenza will be in Turin, on Saturday, May 8.

The route will then cross the Tuscan coast, with a stop in Ravenna to commemorate the 700th birthday of the poet Dante Alighieri.

Near the end of the second week of racing, the imposing Monte Zoncolan — one of the most challenging climbs in all of pro cycling — will be assaulted from Sutrio. This ascent features an average gradient in excess of 10 percent, with stretches over 20 percent. Chris Froome was the last rider to win on the Zoncalon, in 2018.

The planned parcours will take the peloton from Grado to Gorizia the day after the Zoncalon climb.

Stage 16 is another climbing stage, with the finish atop the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

With just more than 16 weeks until the Giro, teams have already been assembling in pre-season camps, many of which split the sprinters, classics riders, and climbers into smaller training groups.