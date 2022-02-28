Giro d’Italia hands wildcards to Alpecin-Fenix and all-Italian trio

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Giro d’Italia confirmed the 22 teams that will line out in Budapest on May 6.

A statement Monday confirmed that all 18 top-tier WorldTour teams would be joined by Alpecin-Fenix, Bardiani CSF Faizanè, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, and Eolo-Kometa for this year’s race.

The Alpecin-Fenix team of Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier, and Jasper Philipsen was automatically invited after being the top-ranked ProTeam of 2021.

The decision by second-ranked Arkéa-Samsic to decline its invitation in order to focus on the Tour de France and Vuelta a España meant Giro organizers were afforded room to make three wildcard selections.

The lucky recipients? The all-Italian trio of Bardiani CSF, Done Hopper, and Eolo-Kometa.

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso’s Eolo-Kometa squad was the revelation of last year’s Giro, active all race with Lorenzo Fortunato picking up a marquee victory on the Zoncolan.

The long-running Androni crew of Gianni Savio is a staple of the Giro’s early breakaways, as is the purple-liveried Bardiani team.

“For us, this is the 40th participation in the Giro d’Italia in these 41 years of management,” said Bardiani chief Bruno Reverberi. “As always, we will honor the pink race to the utmost by launching some young Italians who will be ready to face a great Giro and presenting ourselves at the start with a very competitive line-up for our main goal: the stage victories.”

Team selection, 2022 Giro d’Italia:

18 WorldTour teams:

Ag2r-Citroën

Astana-Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

1 qualified by ranking

Alpecin-Fenix

3 wild card