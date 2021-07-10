Giro d’Italia Donne stage 9: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins stage as SD Worx sweep podium

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) took her first career stage victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne on Saturday, attacking from a breakaway to claim stage 9 atop Monte Matajur.

Moolman Pasio led a SD Worx sweep of the stage podium, with teammate Demi Vollering finishing in second, and Anna van der Breggen coming home in third place to defend her lead in the GC standings. Van der Breggen consolidated her lead in the overall with one stage remaining, and is not poised to win her fourth career title at Italy’s biggest women’s race.

“Wow, it really feels so amazing. This is my 10th Giro and I’ve never won a stage — I’ve only ever finished second,” Moolman Pasio said. “And so, second on GC is special so is to win a stage.”

The stage tackled two sizable climbs, with the Monte Matajur ascent finishing off the 122.6km stage. Moolman Pasio attacked on the penultimate climb, the Stregna Climb, alongside Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with 41km remaining, and the two built a sizable advantage on the field.

The two worked together over the ensuing descent, and came into the Monte Matajur climb with nearly two minutes on the peloton, which was controlled by SD Worx.

Inside 10km to go Moolman Pasio was able to drop Longo Borghini and power on to the victory. Behind, Vollering and van der Breggen accelerated out of the group on the climb to ride to the finish together.