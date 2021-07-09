Giro d’Italia Donne stage 8: A second stage victory for Lorena Wiebes

Lorena Wiebes sprinted to her second Giro d’Italia Donne stage win in Mortegliano on Friday.

The Dutch rider was again delivered to a final sprint in perfect fashion with a patient lead-out by Team DSM and a final push by teammate Coryn Rivera.

“It was a really fast one today and it was also a messy sprint but Coryn came at the perfect moment to bring me up to speed and I could go full gas at the finish,” Wiebes said after the race.

Friday’s 129km stage was plan-flat with the only question being which sprinter would be set up best for the win.

The break of the day came from Anastasia Carbonari and Natalia Studenikina (Born To Win G20 Ambedo) and Giorgia Vettorello ( Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) who established a three minute lead on the peloton some 50 kilometers before the finish line. The trio kept an impressive, yet diminishing, lead for the next 40 kilometers.

With about 20km to go, the Team DSM, Movistar, and Jumbo-Visma trains began their steady churn toward the front of the peloton, narrowing the gap with the breakaway group to about a minute and a half.

The Russian and Italian trio held their lead until about 6km remained.

Despite a great lead-out from Movistar to try and deliver for Emma Norsgaard, the Dane wasn’t able to outsprint Wiebes, and she finished second on the day. Maria Vittoria Sperotto (A.R. Monex Women’s Pro Cycling Team) rounded out the podium on Friday.

Looking ahead to stage 9

Saturday’s ‘Queen Stage’ will likely seal the overall win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The 122.6km loop leaves from Feletto-Umberto and includes a category 3 climb at 26.5km and a category 2 ascent at 82km.

After the descent of the second climb at Stregna, riders will begin to climb almost immediately 20km up the slopes of Monte Matajur, a 1,642m peak.