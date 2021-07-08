Giro d’Italia Donne stage 7: Marianne Vos secures 30th Giro stage win

Marianne Vos celebrated a historic win in Puegnago del Garda on Thursday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider stormed her way to a stage 7 victory, notching her 30th stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

“It’s an incredible number and it’s not something I was really thinking of,” Vos said after the race. “You know every day is a new day in the Giro, and every day you have to be ready to focus, to fight, to get there, and I think my team is also inspirational to get me in the right position and to get me ready and to get me in this ride focused to win again.”

Thursday’s demanding stage seemed tailor-made for the Dutch rider who also won the third stage of the race. The route’s six circuits, each with a category 3 climb, were well-suited for strong teams and riders who could recover efficiently between efforts before the stage’s mountaintop finish.

As teams tried to sort out the leadout in the final kilometers of the race, Trek-Segafredo looked to be in control. With under 2k to go, Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, trying to run interference. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) followed with one kilometer to go.

Vos wasted no time and jumped onto the Italian’s wheel, looking comfortable as Longo Borghini swung left and right across the road. Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) was unable to stay with the two.

Anna van der Breggen in the maglia rosa crossed in third.

Looking forward to stage 8

Friday’s 129.4km stage between San Vendemiano and Mortegliano is another one for the sprinters. The route is almost completely flat with two intermediate sprints at San Vito al Tagliamento (52.3km) and Mortegliano (88.8km).

The second and final mountaintop finish follows Saturday in stage 9, so look for GC contenders enjoying some reprieve on Friday while the sprinters have their day.