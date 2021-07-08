Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Giro d’Italia Donne stage 7: Marianne Vos secures 30th Giro stage win

The Jumbo-Visma rider outsprinted Elisa Longo Borghini for career-defining victory.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Marianne Vos celebrated a historic win in Puegnago del Garda on Thursday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider stormed her way to a stage 7 victory, notching her 30th stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

“It’s an incredible number and it’s not something I was really thinking of,” Vos said after the race. “You know every day is a new day in the Giro, and every day you have to be ready to focus, to fight, to get there, and I think my team is also inspirational to get me in the right position and to get me ready and to get me in this ride focused to win again.”

Thursday’s demanding stage seemed tailor-made for the Dutch rider who also won the third stage of the race. The route’s six circuits, each with a category 3 climb, were well-suited for strong teams and riders who could recover efficiently between efforts before the stage’s mountaintop finish.

As teams tried to sort out the leadout in the final kilometers of the race, Trek-Segafredo looked to be in control. With under 2k to go, Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, trying to run interference. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) followed with one kilometer to go.

Vos wasted no time and jumped onto the Italian’s wheel, looking comfortable as Longo Borghini swung left and right across the road. Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) was unable to stay with the two.

Anna van der Breggen in the maglia rosa crossed in third

Looking forward to stage 8

Friday’s 129.4km stage between San Vendemiano and Mortegliano is another one for the sprinters. The route is almost completely flat with two intermediate sprints at San Vito al Tagliamento (52.3km) and Mortegliano (88.8km).

The second and final mountaintop finish follows Saturday in stage 9, so look for GC contenders enjoying some reprieve on Friday while the sprinters have their day.

Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women2:48:31
2LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
3VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx0:00
4VOLLERING DemiSD Worx0:00
5PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:00
6LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
7CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
8MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx0:00
9SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
10GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx0:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic