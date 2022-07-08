Giro d’Italia Donne stage 7: Annemiek van Vleuten extends overall lead victory after late crash
Marta Cavalli moves up to second on GC as Mavi García fades on final climb.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Pink jersey Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) recovered from a crash on the final descent to win stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia Donne in Aldeno, distancing Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) on the final climb to extend her overall lead to more than two minutes over Cavalli.
Cavalli finished second on the stage, whilst Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) came third. Early attacker Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) held on to finish fourth.
The Dutch rider attacked at the base of the Lago di Cei climb in the final of the 30km of the race, initially followed by Cavalli and García but soon dropping her rivals and descending solo to take her second stage win of this year’s race.
“[It was] hard,” Van Vleuten said at the finish. “I wanted to make more difference today, so I did, I went. I had a good lead-out from my teammate Jelena [Erić], and then I went. It was quite tough to drop them, but I knew that if I continued, my endurance and my hours of training would help. Then in the last 5km I had a gap on Cavalli, and the gap became bigger.”
“I made a stupid mistake on the descent,” she said of her crash. “So I feel a bit of disappointment today that I made such a stupid and unnecessary mistake – sorry, mum, watching me – but I’m all good, nothing happened. But it was unnecessary so I feel a bit stupid for that. For the rest, we made the maglia rosa more sure.”
“I look forward to [tomorrow]. Today I showed that my legs are fine, I have a good advantage, so I’m happy. It’s a beautiful stage tomorrow.”
📍 Rovereto | 🇮🇹 #GiroDonne22
💖 Fourth day in Rosa for @AvVleuten as we continue to fight for pink over the Cat-2 climbs of Passo Bordola and Lago di Cei.
👊 VAMOS, Miek @JekaaEric @paulapb291 @emmanorsgaard1 @audebiannic
🐐 #MiekItHappen pic.twitter.com/miJ8laF1Dr
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 8, 2022
After stage 6’s mountaintop finish, stage 7 promised another hard day with 2,333m of climbing over two climbs packed into just 104km of racing across the Trentino region of Italy. The descent to the line also made the finish tricky, although the riders took on the same descent earlier in the stage so had a chance to preview the downhill.
The stage seemed set for GC fireworks, but the overall battle took a blow before racing even started as Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) tested positive for Covid, with her teammate Georgia Baker also pulling out. Spratt had been sitting 6th on general classification, continuing her return to form after iliac artery surgery.
As expected after Juliette Labous (Team DSM) survived from the early breakaway to win yesterday, the fight to get into the day’s break on Friday was tough. Thalita de Jong (Liv Racing Xstra), Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) were all on the move early on, but the Movistar-controlled peloton ensured no one got away in the first part of the stage.
Heading towards the 40km completed mark and the foot of the 15km long, 6.9% average gradient Passo Bordala, the peloton remained all together. Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) attacked around 5km into the ascent, but failed to sustain a gap. The acceleration did, however, cause the first big split in the peloton, with a group of around 30 riders emerging 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.
From this group, it was Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope) who launched the most meaningful attack of the day, pulling out a lead over the Van Vleuten-led main group with still half the climb still to go. Behind, several attacks tried to follow Chapman, and Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) – newly unleashed after Spratt’s DNS – managed to bridge to the Australian, and quickly rode her off her wheel. She was soon a minute ahead of the peloton, with Chapman, Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis) and Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) all hovering in the gap.
Despite none of the four riders in front representing a threat on the overall, the GC battle did begin to take shape towards the top of the climb as Mavi García attacked the maglia rosa group, though Van Vleuten was locked onto her wheel. The pair were briefly alone, but were soon rejoined by most of the GC favorites. Up ahead, Faulkner crested the summit of the climb 2 minutes 55 seconds ahead of the pink jersey group, though only leading Koppenburg by 18 seconds.
On the descent, second-placed Maví García (UAE Team ADQ) found herself distanced, seeing her 31-second deficit to Van Vleuten rapidly growing as teammate Erica Magnaldi dropped back to try to save her overall ambitions. With a chance to move ahead of García, Marta Cavalli began working in the pink jersey group alongside Trek-Segafredo, who also had an opportunity to boost Longo Borghini into the top three.
Crossing the finish line in Aldeno for the first time, Faulkner remained 1:50 ahead. Behind, Mavi García had made her way back to the pink jersey group, but the repeated efforts from Trek saw the favorites’ group split apart as Van Vleuten, García and Cavalli – joined by three teammates – found themselves distanced as Brand, Longo Borghini and mountains leader Elisa Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) led a six-rider group ahead.
With four riders in the maglia rosa group, FDJ did the bulk of the work in the chase, defending Cavalli’s 3rd overall from Longo Borghini up the road. As a result, the two groups came back together in the run-in to the Lago di Cei climb, with the increase in pace shrinking Faulkner’s lead to around 90 seconds.
On the base of the climb, Jelena Erić (Movistar) set the pace for Van Vleuten who launched an early attack out of the group, joined only by Cavalli and García with still 7.5km of climbing to go. The strong trio was soon 30 seconds ahead of the chase, and quickly closing in on Faulkner. With Faulkner in her sights, Van Vleuten accelerated to distance Cavalli and García and overtake the American. Cavalli in turn dropped García, hoping to take back 39 seconds on the Spaniard to climb to second place overall. In front, Faulkner remained stuck on Van Vleuten’s wheel as the duo hovered at nine seconds ahead of Cavalli.
Heading into the last 4km of the climb, Van Vleuten eventually distanced Faulkner, with Cavalli taking up position as second rider on the road, just meters behind the pink jersey. Further back, Elisa Longo Borghini put in an impressive climbing effort to overtake García and hunt down a spot on the podium. Crossing the top of the climb, Van Vleuten led by 13 seconds over Cavalli with just a second go at the 12km ascent between her and the finish line.
Oh man, all that work undone! It looked like a relatively minor crash considering – should be unscathed#girodonne22 pic.twitter.com/IFVnAIW80d
— Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) July 8, 2022
A crash on one of the final corners of the descent threatened to jeopardize Van Vleuten’s victory, but the Dutch rider recovered quickly to solo to a second stage win in Aldeno. The pink jersey still finished almost a minute ahead of Cavalli, taking her overall lead to 2:13 over the Italian. Mavi García held onto her podium spot, 1:29 behind Cavalli with third on the stage Elisa Longo Borghini slightly closing the gap in fourth overall.
The rest of the GC contenders lost more time to Van Vleuten, with fifth place Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) nine minutes back, and 10th place Elise Chabbey over 13 minutes in arrears. With just one more day of climbing to come tomorrow, there may be changes in the order of the top-10, but on-form Van Vleuten looks well-poised to hold onto pink and take her third overall victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|3:03:16
|2
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:59
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|4
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:45
|5
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|3:01
|6
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:01
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:01
|8
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:01
|9
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:10
|10
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:59
|11
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:00
|12
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:49
|13
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:20
|14
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|7:21
|15
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:23
|16
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|8:43
|17
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:50
|18
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8:53
|19
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|8:59
|20
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:56
|21
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:09
|22
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:09
|23
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:09
|24
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|11:09
|25
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|12:54
|26
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|13:04
|27
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|13:28
|28
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:03
|29
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|14:14
|30
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:14
|31
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|14:33
|32
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|15:45
|33
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|15:45
|34
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15:45
|35
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|36
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|17:16
|37
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|17:45
|38
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17:49
|39
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|18:35
|40
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|19:05
|41
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:05
|42
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:37
|43
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|21:04
|44
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|22:19
|45
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|24:34
|46
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|24:39
|47
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|24:39
|48
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|24:39
|49
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|24:39
|50
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|24:39
|51
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|24:39
|52
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:39
|53
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|24:39
|54
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:39
|55
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|24:39
|56
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|24:39
|57
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|24:39
|58
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|24:39
|59
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24:39
|60
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|24:39
|61
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24:39
|62
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|24:39
|63
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24:39
|64
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|24:39
|65
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|24:39
|66
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|24:42
|67
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:42
|68
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24:42
|69
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|24:45
|70
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|24:50
|71
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|24:51
|72
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|24:51
|73
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|24:54
|74
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24:55
|75
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|24:55
|76
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|24:55
|77
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|24:57
|78
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|24:57
|79
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24:57
|80
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|25:01
|81
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|25:01
|82
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|25:01
|83
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|25:01
|84
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|25:01
|85
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|25:19
|86
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|25:19
|87
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:22
|88
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|25:24
|89
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25:25
|90
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|25:40
|91
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|26:31
|92
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:23
|93
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|27:23
|94
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|27:23
|95
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|27:23
|96
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|27:23
|97
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:23
|98
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|27:23
|99
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28:49
|100
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|29:54
|101
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31:41
|102
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31:41
|103
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|31:41
|104
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|31:41
|105
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|31:41
|106
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|35:17
|107
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|35:17
|108
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|35:20
|109
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|35:20
|110
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|35:20
|111
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|35:20
|112
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|35:22
|113
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|35:22
|114
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|35:22
|115
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|35:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|21:17:18
|2
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:13
|3
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:42
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:03
|5
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|9:05
|6
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9:33
|7
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|10:41
|8
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|12:35
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|13:25
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:29
|11
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|14:20
|12
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:24
|13
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:52
|14
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|20:48
|15
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:57
|16
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|22:27
|17
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|23:10
|18
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|24:27
|19
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|24:49
|20
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:37
|21
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|28:44
|22
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|34:00
|23
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|34:05
|24
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|34:16
|25
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|35:38
|26
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|36:15
|27
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:46
|28
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|37:53
|29
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|38:42
|30
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|42:01
|31
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|42:03
|32
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|42:11
|33
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:21
|34
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|43:22
|35
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|43:38
|36
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|43:56
|37
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|44:45
|38
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|46:06
|39
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|46:07
|40
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|47:07
|41
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|48:51
|42
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49:36
|43
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|49:52
|44
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50:08
|45
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|50:42
|46
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|51:28
|47
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|52:06
|48
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|54:26
|49
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:40
|50
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|55:29
|51
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|56:21
|52
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:39
|53
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|57:49
|54
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|57:57
|55
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|58:27
|56
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|58:36
|57
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|59:39
|58
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:00:34
|59
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:00:39
|60
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:01:21
|61
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:02:18
|62
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:02:18
|63
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:02:24
|64
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:02:33
|65
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:02:50
|66
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:17
|67
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|1:04:29
|68
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:04:37
|69
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:04:42
|70
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:04:45
|71
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04:47
|72
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:05:17
|73
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:06:00
|74
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:06:10
|75
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:06:17
|76
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:06:44
|77
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:06:46
|78
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:07:05
|79
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:07:29
|80
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:08:23
|81
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:08:57
|82
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:09:02
|83
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:09:22
|84
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:45
|85
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:10:12
|86
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:10:48
|87
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:11:54
|88
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:13:08
|89
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:14:00
|90
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:15:22
|91
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:15:27
|92
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:16:47
|93
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:17:06
|94
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:17:26
|95
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:17:37
|96
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:53
|97
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:44
|98
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:22:05
|99
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|1:22:11
|100
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:22:31
|101
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:22:33
|102
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:23:21
|103
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:24:32
|104
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:24:36
|105
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:25:43
|106
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:22
|107
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:29:07
|108
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|1:29:35
|109
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:29:47
|110
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:32:30
|111
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:34:36
|112
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:36:06
|113
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:36:33
|114
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:37:53
|115
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:38:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|52
|2
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|50
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|4
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|34
|5
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|33
|6
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31
|7
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|30
|8
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|9
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|20
|10
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|19
|11
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|17
|12
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15
|13
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|12
|14
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|9
|15
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|16
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|17
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|18
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|4
|19
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|20
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|22
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|23
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|24
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2
|27
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|21:26:23
|2
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:15
|3
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|14:05
|4
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|25:00
|5
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|40:47
|6
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|41:03
|7
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|45:21
|8
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|46:24
|9
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|49:22
|10
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|51:29
|11
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|53:19
|12
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|55:12
|13
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|55:24
|14
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|55:37
|15
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|55:40
|16
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|57:41
|17
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|58:24
|18
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|59:18
|19
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:00:17
|20
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:01:43
|21
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:04:03
|22
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:07:42
|23
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:08:32
|24
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:20:02
|25
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:28:48
|26
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:29:08
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|40
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|36
|3
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|30
|4
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27
|5
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|7
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|15
|8
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|9
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|10
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|11
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|12
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4
|13
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|14
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|15
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|4
|16
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|17
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3
|18
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|19
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|20
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64:20:06
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20:08
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:21
|4
|UAE Team ADQ
|41:51
|5
|Movistar Team
|49:53
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|56:33
|7
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:12:59
|8
|Team SD Worx
|1:14:38
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15:54
|10
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:17:15
|11
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:26:18
|12
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:40:23
|13
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:44:27
|14
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:51:00
|15
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:51:54
|16
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:53:59
|17
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:55:23
|18
|Team DSM
|2:03:04
|19
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|2:03:06
|20
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:05:07
|21
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|2:09:19
|22
|Bepink
|2:12:14
|23
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:31:51
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.