Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne stage 7: Annemiek van Vleuten extends overall lead victory after late crash

Marta Cavalli moves up to second on GC as Mavi García fades on final climb.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pink jersey Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) recovered from a crash on the final descent to win stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia Donne in Aldeno, distancing Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) on the final climb to extend her overall lead to more than two minutes over Cavalli.

Cavalli finished second on the stage, whilst Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) came third. Early attacker Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) held on to finish fourth.

The Dutch rider attacked at the base of the Lago di Cei climb in the final of the 30km of the race, initially followed by Cavalli and García but soon dropping her rivals and descending solo to take her second stage win of this year’s race.

“[It was] hard,” Van Vleuten said at the finish. “I wanted to make more difference today, so I did, I went. I had a good lead-out from my teammate Jelena [Erić], and then I went. It was quite tough to drop them, but I knew that if I continued, my endurance and my hours of training would help. Then in the last 5km I had a gap on Cavalli, and the gap became bigger.”

“I made a stupid mistake on the descent,” she said of her crash. “So I feel a bit of disappointment today that I made such a stupid and unnecessary mistake – sorry, mum, watching me – but I’m all good, nothing happened. But it was unnecessary so I feel a bit stupid for that. For the rest, we made the maglia rosa more sure.”

“I look forward to [tomorrow]. Today I showed that my legs are fine, I have a good advantage, so I’m happy. It’s a beautiful stage tomorrow.”

After stage 6’s mountaintop finish, stage 7 promised another hard day with 2,333m of climbing over two climbs packed into just 104km of racing across the Trentino region of Italy. The descent to the line also made the finish tricky, although the riders took on the same descent earlier in the stage so had a chance to preview the downhill.

The stage seemed set for GC fireworks, but the overall battle took a blow before racing even started as Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) tested positive for Covid, with her teammate Georgia Baker also pulling out. Spratt had been sitting 6th on general classification, continuing her return to form after iliac artery surgery.

As expected after Juliette Labous (Team DSM) survived from the early breakaway to win yesterday, the fight to get into the day’s break on Friday was tough. Thalita de Jong (Liv Racing Xstra), Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) were all on the move early on, but the Movistar-controlled peloton ensured no one got away in the first part of the stage.

Heading towards the 40km completed mark and the foot of the 15km long, 6.9% average gradient Passo Bordala, the peloton remained all together. Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) attacked around 5km into the ascent, but failed to sustain a gap. The acceleration did, however, cause the first big split in the peloton, with a group of around 30 riders emerging 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

From this group, it was Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope) who launched the most meaningful attack of the day, pulling out a lead over the Van Vleuten-led main group with still half the climb still to go. Behind, several attacks tried to follow Chapman, and Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) – newly unleashed after Spratt’s DNS – managed to bridge to the Australian, and quickly rode her off her wheel. She was soon a minute ahead of the peloton, with Chapman, Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis) and Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) all hovering in the gap.

Despite none of the four riders in front representing a threat on the overall, the GC battle did begin to take shape towards the top of the climb as Mavi García attacked the maglia rosa group, though Van Vleuten was locked onto her wheel. The pair were briefly alone, but were soon rejoined by most of the GC favorites. Up ahead, Faulkner crested the summit of the climb 2 minutes 55 seconds ahead of the pink jersey group, though only leading Koppenburg by 18 seconds.

On the descent, second-placed Maví García (UAE Team ADQ) found herself distanced, seeing her 31-second deficit to Van Vleuten rapidly growing as teammate Erica Magnaldi dropped back to try to save her overall ambitions. With a chance to move ahead of García, Marta Cavalli began working in the pink jersey group alongside Trek-Segafredo, who also had an opportunity to boost Longo Borghini into the top three.

Crossing the finish line in Aldeno for the first time, Faulkner remained 1:50 ahead. Behind, Mavi García had made her way back to the pink jersey group, but the repeated efforts from Trek saw the favorites’ group split apart as Van Vleuten, García and Cavalli – joined by three teammates – found themselves distanced as Brand, Longo Borghini and mountains leader Elisa Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) led a six-rider group ahead.

With four riders in the maglia rosa group, FDJ did the bulk of the work in the chase, defending Cavalli’s 3rd overall from Longo Borghini up the road. As a result, the two groups came back together in the run-in to the Lago di Cei climb, with the increase in pace shrinking Faulkner’s lead to around 90 seconds.

On the base of the climb, Jelena Erić (Movistar) set the pace for Van Vleuten who launched an early attack out of the group, joined only by Cavalli and García with still 7.5km of climbing to go. The strong trio was soon 30 seconds ahead of the chase, and quickly closing in on Faulkner. With Faulkner in her sights, Van Vleuten accelerated to distance Cavalli and García and overtake the American. Cavalli in turn dropped García, hoping to take back 39 seconds on the Spaniard to climb to second place overall. In front, Faulkner remained stuck on Van Vleuten’s wheel as the duo hovered at nine seconds ahead of Cavalli.

Heading into the last 4km of the climb, Van Vleuten eventually distanced Faulkner, with Cavalli taking up position as second rider on the road, just meters behind the pink jersey. Further back, Elisa Longo Borghini put in an impressive climbing effort to overtake García and hunt down a spot on the podium. Crossing the top of the climb, Van Vleuten led by 13 seconds over Cavalli with just a second go at the 12km ascent between her and the finish line.

A crash on one of the final corners of the descent threatened to jeopardize Van Vleuten’s victory, but the Dutch rider recovered quickly to solo to a second stage win in Aldeno. The pink jersey still finished almost a minute ahead of Cavalli, taking her overall lead to 2:13 over the Italian. Mavi García held onto her podium spot, 1:29 behind Cavalli with third on the stage Elisa Longo Borghini slightly closing the gap in fourth overall.

The rest of the GC contenders lost more time to Van Vleuten, with fifth place Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) nine minutes back, and 10th place Elise Chabbey over 13 minutes in arrears. With just one more day of climbing to come tomorrow, there may be changes in the order of the top-10, but on-form Van Vleuten looks well-poised to hold onto pink and take her third overall victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team3:03:16
2CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:59
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:38
4FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:45
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx3:01
6GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ3:01
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:01
8LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3:01
9BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing3:10
10PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service3:59
11MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4:00
12CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4:49
13DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:20
14SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango7:21
15MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7:23
16NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling8:43
17KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 8:50
18MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo8:53
19REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria8:59
20BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo10:56
21AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:09
22HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:09
23THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo11:09
24STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad11:09
25LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano12:54
26LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling13:04
27HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB13:28
28KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 14:03
29ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service14:14
30WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:14
31GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck14:33
32ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team15:45
33PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team15:45
34VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo15:45
35KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:59
36ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck17:16
37HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano17:45
38CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17:49
39KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx18:35
40BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra19:05
41SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 19:05
42TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:37
43JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra21:04
44ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team22:19
45KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM24:34
46CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx24:39
47ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team24:39
48BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad24:39
49DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano24:39
50TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ24:39
51GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango24:39
52BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo24:39
53DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra24:39
54HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo24:39
55RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra24:39
56BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team24:39
57MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano24:39
58CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service24:39
59BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team24:39
60VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling24:39
61LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team24:39
62BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ24:39
63LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team24:39
64VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx24:39
65CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck24:39
66GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria24:42
67CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:42
68TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo24:42
69HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 24:45
70ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano24:50
71QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 24:51
72LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team24:51
73SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango24:54
74MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo24:55
75VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 24:55
76MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA24:55
77HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano24:57
78CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service24:57
79BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo24:57
80GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad25:01
81PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing25:01
82ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing25:01
83BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB25:01
84POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB25:01
85VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB25:19
86TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling25:19
87KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:22
88MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano25:24
89PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo25:25
90ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria25:40
91JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM26:31
92DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo27:23
93KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service27:23
94FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling27:23
95LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango27:23
96KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM27:23
97BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ27:23
98SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano27:23
99SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB28:49
100PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck29:54
101COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope31:41
102FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope31:41
103NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team31:41
104BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team31:41
105POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck31:41
106BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano35:17
107ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria35:17
108MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck35:20
109KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM35:20
110EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria35:20
111SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad35:20
112BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 35:22
113BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA35:22
114TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango35:22
115RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango35:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 21:17:18
2CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:13
3GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ3:42
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo7:03
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx9:05
6LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9:33
7PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service10:41
8MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ12:35
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM13:25
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing13:29
11BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing14:20
12MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope16:24
13FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:52
14DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB20:48
15KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 21:57
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing22:27
17REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria23:10
18SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango24:27
19NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling24:49
20BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo28:37
21HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing28:44
22PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team34:00
23STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad34:05
24MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo34:16
25VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo35:38
26LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano36:15
27THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo36:46
28PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing37:53
29HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB38:42
30GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck42:01
31ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service42:03
32WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco42:11
33KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 43:21
34LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling43:22
35ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria43:38
36HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano43:56
37BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra44:45
38ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team46:06
39DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano46:07
40TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad47:07
41KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx48:51
42CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope49:36
43ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck49:52
44TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo50:08
45DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra50:42
46ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team51:28
47RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra52:06
48PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo54:26
49BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo54:40
50VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx55:29
51CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx56:21
52KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 56:39
53KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service57:49
54GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango57:57
55ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team58:27
56QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 58:36
57LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team59:39
58VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:00:34
59CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:00:39
60BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ1:01:21
61CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck1:02:18
62MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:02:18
63VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:02:24
64TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ1:02:33
65BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:02:50
66LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:04:17
67HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 1:04:29
68BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:04:37
69BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:04:42
70SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:04:45
71KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04:47
72CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:05:17
73ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:06:00
74ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing1:06:10
75GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:06:17
76TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:06:44
77SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango1:06:46
78MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:07:05
79JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra1:07:29
80MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:08:23
81SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:08:57
82MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:09:02
83BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:09:22
84LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:09:45
85BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:10:12
86KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:10:48
87CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:11:54
88BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:13:08
89GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:14:00
90LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango1:15:22
91POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:15:27
92JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM1:16:47
93FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:17:06
94KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:17:26
95SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:17:37
96BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:19:53
97DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:21:44
98PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck1:22:05
99NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team1:22:11
100FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:22:31
101SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:22:33
102VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:23:21
103RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango1:24:32
104HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:24:36
105BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:25:43
106HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo1:28:22
107POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck1:29:07
108KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM1:29:35
109BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:29:47
110COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:32:30
111MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck1:34:36
112BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:36:06
113TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango1:36:33
114EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:37:53
115ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:38:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team52
2BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo50
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope34
4KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM34
5KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx33
6FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31
7GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ30
8LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo29
9PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service20
10LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM19
11BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra17
12CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service15
13FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx12
14BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ9
15LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
16BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ6
17CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
18REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria4
19BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
20NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team4
21MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3
22COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
23BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing2
24THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2
25TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2
26ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2
27KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx 21:26:23
2BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing5:15
3REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria14:05
4STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad25:00
5ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck40:47
6TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo41:03
7PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo45:21
8VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx46:24
9ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team49:22
10VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB51:29
11VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 53:19
12LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team55:12
13HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 55:24
14BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team55:37
15SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano55:40
16SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango57:41
17JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra58:24
18MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo59:18
19BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:00:17
20KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:01:43
21BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:04:03
22JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM1:07:42
23SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:08:32
24POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck1:20:02
25EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:28:48
26ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:29:08
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing40
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team36
3GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ30
4FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27
5CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope24
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo20
7LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM15
8MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope15
9AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing6
10LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
11CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service4
13MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4
14BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing4
15REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria4
16BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo3
17STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3
18KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
19KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 2
20FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1
Teams
RankNameTime
1FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64:20:06
2Canyon//SRAM Racing20:08
3Trek - Segafredo39:21
4UAE Team ADQ41:51
5Movistar Team49:53
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco56:33
7Valcar - Travel & Service1:12:59
8Team SD Worx1:14:38
9Team Jumbo-Visma 1:15:54
10EF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:17:15
11Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:26:18
12Liv Racing Xstra1:40:23
13Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:44:27
14Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:51:00
15Cofidis Women Team1:51:54
16Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:53:59
17Bizkaia Durango1:55:23
18Team DSM2:03:04
19Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano2:03:06
20Team Mendelspeck2:05:07
21Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano2:09:19
22Bepink 2:12:14
23Uno-X Pro Cycling Team2:31:51

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo