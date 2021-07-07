Giro d’Italia Donne stage 6: Emma Norsgaard delivers for Team Movistar

Danish sensation Emma Norsgaard has nabbed her first stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The Team Movistar sprinter proved that back-to-back sprint stages suit her well; after finishing second on Tuesday, the 21-year old crossed the line on Wednesday just ahead of Team DSM’s Coryn Rivera. Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) followed in third.

Gran superioridad hoy sí, en el sprint masivo de 🇩🇰 Emma Norsgaard.

Norsgaard’s win represents a huge victory for Movistar, whose marquee rider Annemiek van Vleuten is not racing in the Giro Donne. After the race, Norsgaard delivered effusive praise for the team.

“It’s amazing, it couldn’t have gone any better,” she said. “I’m so proud of my team and myself. They always do a fantastic job. This is the result of really good teamwork.”

Wednesday’s 155km route was undulating throughout, and the finish at Colico favored a large group spring. The first 45 kilometers were uneventful and fast; around 65k, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) made a move that would put them two minutes ahead of the peloton.

The sprint trains were forming within five kilometers before the finish line. A noble attack by Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Sarah Roy (Team BikeExchange) was quickly neutralized by Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), working for sprinter Lisa Brennauer.

“In the last 4km Grace [Brown] and Georgia [Williams] set me up and I attacked as hard as I could and I got away with Tiffany Cromwell, she chopped off with me, but it wasn’t to be,” Roy said. “Tomorrow we’ll try again, it’s another stage suited to us so we should have some fun out there again.”

As promised at the end of Tuesday’s stage, Lorena Wiebes dropped Rivera off right before the line, but in the end the American couldn’t outsprint the Dane.

Looking forward to stage 7

There is no change in the overall standings after Wednesday’s stage, with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) maintaining her nearly three-minute advantage in the GC.

Thursday’s stage 7 is a demanding 109.6 km circuit with six category 3 climbs. The first five climbs to Puegnago del Garda are opportunities to sprint for mountain points at the top. The sixth and final ascent is to the finish line at the top.

Strong teams and powerful riders who can maintain efforts with little rest between circuits will do well on the day. A breakaway is also possible on the last climb toward the finish.