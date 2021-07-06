Become a Member

Giro d’Italia Donne stage 5: Lorena Wiebes sprints to her first stage win

Team DSM executes a flawless finish; Norsgaard and Vos round out the podium.

Lorena Wiebes has a new win — in a new-to-her race — to add to her fast-growing palmares.

The 22-year old Dutch rider completed a well-executed attack by her DSM teammates late in the stage to seal victory on Tuesday at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Also readEverything you need to know about the Giro d’Italia Donne

With just a kilometer to go, the Team DSM train, led by Leah Kirchmann and Coryn Rivera, sped to the front of the bunch, setting Wiebes up for a flawless finish.

“After the last corner they put the speed so high and especially Coryn, she put the speed so high, that I only had to sprint for 150 meters and that was enough,” Wiebes said in a post-race interview.

In fact, Rivera’s arms went up in the air before Wiebes’ as her teammate crossed the line ahead of Emma Norsgaard (Team Movistar) in second, and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in third.

A small break of six including Silvia Zanardi, Matilde Vitillo (Bepink), Noemi Lucrezia Eremita (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), Maria Novolodskaia (AR Monex), Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bartolo) and Federica Damiana Piergiovanni (Valcar-Travel & Service) turned up the heat late in the 120km day; however, the peloton didn’t allow the group much of a lead.

Then, it was Russian rider Novolodskaia who drove away from the group of five Italians, but her attack left her stranded three kilometers from the finish. Her move set up the bunch sprint, with Team DSM hitting the front at two kilometers, delivering Wiebes to the finish with an exceptional lead-out.

Looking forward to stage 6

SD Worx retains a 1-2-3 position in the general classification, with Anna van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and Demi Vollering on the GC podium.

Wednesday’s stage offers more for the classics riders; the 155km course is nearly all undulating, punchy terrain. In her post-race interview, Wiebes hinted that it might be a day to repay a teammate’s favor.

“I think tomorrow is a nice day also for Coryn because she’s better in the hills,” she said. “There’s another flat stage, so I will go for that. We have a strong team, so we’ll go for more stage wins.”

Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:49:15
2NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
3VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women0:00
4BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
5BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
6CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
7BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing0:00
8GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
9SPEROTTO Maria VittoriaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team0:00
10RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

