Giro d’Italia Donne stage 2: Marianne Vos makes it 31 with sprint victory
Vos scores 31st Giro Donne stage win after missing out Friday.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) made it victory number 31 at the Giro d’Italia Donne.
Vos went long and early in the Olbia sprint and couldn’t be overhauled by a late comeback from Charlotte Kool (DSM) to add to her huge haul of victories at the Giro.
Kool crossed the line second with pink jersey-wearing Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) taking third.
“I wanted to try again after my second place yesterday, so I’m glad it worked,” Vos said at the finish.
“We knew there was a big chance of a bunch sprint today. The final was quite technical. The team put me in perfect position, but after that it was difficult to maintain that position in the corners. I was able to follow Romy’s wheel and she delivered me well in the last kilometer.
Vos came close to win number 31 on Friday only to lose out to Balsamo by inches.
Victory in Olbia this weekend is the 239th of Vos’ career and leaves her with a trip to the top of the podium in 11 editions of the Giro Donne.
“I’m going to enjoy this win and tomorrow during the rest day we’ll see what opportunities there are,” she said.
Saturday’s third stage of the Giro was the last on the island of Sardinia before the riders take a day’s rest and the race transfers to the Italian mainland.
A key rider for Lotte Kopecky, SD Worx’ Lonneke Uneken, was the only rider who did not start the race.
It was a scorching day in Sardinia as the route continued its path up the island’s east coast, shifting from the south to the north, beginning in the town of Cala Godone and heading north to Olbia. The women tried to keep themselves cool with ice packs prior to the start.
Balsamo wore the maglia rosa, her first day in the pink jersey on her debut at the race, and her team were visible all day riding at the front of the peloton and controlling the pace.
The opening section of the race was all downhill and the attacks began early, with a solo punt from Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT) the first combative move of the day. She was caught after 33km and a new group worked their way clear of the bunch.
Just as they did yesterday, the Italian continental teams were up for the challenge, and they featured heavily in the break again on stage 3. When it was finally established, the leading group consisted of three riders: Markéta Hájková (Bepink), Asia Zontone (Isolamant-Premac-Vittoria), and Alice Palazzi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). There was a further chasing group of eight riders around half a minute behind.
Riding into a headwind, the leaders were never able to build up a huge gap, although it did go out to around 3.20 with around 40km remaining. Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) attacked from the chasing group with around 25km to go and bridged across.
With 15km remaining the gap to the leaders reduced to less than a minute for the first time as the sprinters’ teams prepared to go to work.
By 10km to go and with the peloton bearing down the breakaway’s cohesion crumbled and they began to attack one another. Vigilia and Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing Xstra) clipped off the front and maintained a small gap but with 7km remaining they were taken back into the fold and the sprinters’ teams lined up in an almost carbon copy of yesterday’s final.
BikeExchange-Jayco took a commanding position at the front of the race as they readied themselves to lead out Georgia Baker, but it was Movistar who drove into the final 3km at the head of the bunch, despite their designated sprinter Emma Norsgaard being out of position.
Into the final 500m, and Vos played it cool as they approached the finish, riding on Balsamo’s wheel as the race leader struggled to find her own leadout woman Elisa Longo Borghini. When Vos launched her sprint, Kool and Balsamo went with her, but neither could match the Dutchwoman’s power as she surged to her first victory of the season, and reversed Friday’s result.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:48:22
|2
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|5
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|6
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|7
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|8
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:00
|9
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|10
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|11
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|12
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|13
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|15
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|16
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|17
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|18
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|19
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|20
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|21
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|22
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|23
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|24
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|25
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|26
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|27
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:06
|28
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06
|29
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06
|30
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|31
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:06
|32
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06
|33
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:06
|34
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|35
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|36
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:06
|37
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06
|38
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:06
|39
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|40
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:06
|41
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|42
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|43
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|44
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:06
|45
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|0:06
|46
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:06
|47
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06
|48
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06
|49
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06
|50
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:06
|51
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|52
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:06
|53
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|54
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|55
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|56
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:06
|57
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:06
|58
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|59
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|60
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:06
|61
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:06
|62
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:06
|63
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:06
|64
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|65
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:06
|66
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06
|67
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06
|68
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|0:06
|69
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:06
|70
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:06
|71
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|0:06
|72
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|0:06
|73
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:06
|74
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06
|75
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:06
|76
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06
|77
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:06
|78
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:06
|79
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:06
|80
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:06
|81
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|82
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:06
|83
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:06
|84
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|85
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:06
|86
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|0:06
|87
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:06
|88
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:20
|89
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:20
|90
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:25
|91
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:29
|92
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:29
|93
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:29
|94
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:31
|95
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:31
|96
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:31
|97
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:31
|98
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:35
|99
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:43
|100
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:43
|101
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:43
|102
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:43
|103
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:43
|104
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:43
|105
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:43
|106
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:43
|107
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:43
|108
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:43
|109
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:43
|110
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:49
|111
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:50
|112
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|113
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|114
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|115
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|116
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:58
|117
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|0:58
|118
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|1:00
|119
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:21
|120
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37
|121
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37
|122
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|1:40
|123
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40
|124
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:40
|125
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:40
|126
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:40
|127
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:40
|128
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:40
|129
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:40
|130
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:40
|131
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:40
|132
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:40
|133
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:43
|134
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|135
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:33:12
|2
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|3
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|4
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:14
|5
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:14
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|7
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:18
|8
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:19
|9
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|10
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:24
|11
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|12
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|13
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:27
|14
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:27
|15
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:30
|16
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:30
|17
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:30
|18
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:31
|19
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|20
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:32
|21
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|22
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:33
|23
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:33
|24
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:34
|25
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:34
|26
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:34
|27
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:35
|28
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:37
|29
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:37
|30
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:38
|31
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:38
|32
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:39
|33
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:39
|34
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:39
|35
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:41
|36
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:41
|37
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:41
|38
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:42
|39
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|40
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:43
|41
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:44
|42
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:44
|43
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:44
|44
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:45
|45
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:45
|46
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:46
|47
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:46
|48
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:46
|49
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:46
|50
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:47
|51
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:49
|52
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:49
|53
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:51
|54
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:52
|55
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:52
|56
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:53
|57
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:54
|58
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:55
|59
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:55
|60
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:56
|61
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:57
|62
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:58
|63
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:58
|64
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:00
|65
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|66
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:02
|67
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:03
|68
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:03
|69
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:06
|70
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|71
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:08
|72
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:09
|73
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|1:11
|74
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:11
|75
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:12
|76
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:13
|77
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:14
|78
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:15
|79
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:17
|80
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:20
|81
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|1:20
|82
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:22
|83
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:24
|84
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:27
|85
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:31
|86
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:32
|87
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|1:32
|88
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33
|89
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:35
|90
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:39
|91
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:40
|92
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:41
|93
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:43
|94
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:44
|95
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:48
|96
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:49
|97
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:49
|98
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:49
|99
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:51
|100
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:51
|101
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:52
|102
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:52
|103
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|104
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:54
|105
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:55
|106
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:55
|107
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:55
|108
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:56
|109
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:59
|110
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:01
|111
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|2:02
|112
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:05
|113
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|2:06
|114
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:19
|115
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|2:20
|116
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:24
|117
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:28
|118
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|119
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:36
|120
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:41
|121
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|2:41
|122
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:42
|123
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42
|124
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:46
|125
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:53
|126
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|2:54
|127
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3:02
|128
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|3:09
|129
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:10
|130
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:23
|131
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:27
|132
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|3:36
|133
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|3:58
|134
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|4:46
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|2
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|3
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|22
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|21
|5
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18
|6
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|7
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13
|8
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7
|9
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|10
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|11
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|5
|12
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|5
|13
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|14
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|4
|15
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|16
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|18
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|19
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|5:33:46
|2
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:03
|3
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:05
|4
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:07
|5
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:08
|6
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:10
|7
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:11
|8
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15
|9
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:20
|10
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:28
|11
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:29
|12
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:39
|13
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:40
|14
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|0:46
|15
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:50
|16
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:05
|17
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:06
|18
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:07
|19
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:09
|20
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:14
|21
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:17
|22
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:17
|23
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:18
|24
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:18
|25
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:25
|26
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:28
|27
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:31
|28
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:32
|29
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:45
|30
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:28
|31
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:53
|32
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|4:12
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|2
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|3
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|4
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|5
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.