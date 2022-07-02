Become a Member

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne stage 2: Marianne Vos makes it 31 with sprint victory

Vos scores 31st Giro Donne stage win after missing out Friday.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) made it victory number 31 at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Vos went long and early in the Olbia sprint and couldn’t be overhauled by a late comeback from Charlotte Kool (DSM) to add to her huge haul of victories at the Giro.

Kool crossed the line second with pink jersey-wearing Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) taking third.

“I wanted to try again after my second place yesterday, so I’m glad it worked,” Vos said at the finish.

“We knew there was a big chance of a bunch sprint today. The final was quite technical. The team put me in perfect position, but after that it was difficult to maintain that position in the corners. I was able to follow Romy’s wheel and she delivered me well in the last kilometer.

Vos came close to win number 31 on Friday only to lose out to Balsamo by inches.

Victory in Olbia this weekend is the 239th of Vos’ career and leaves her with a trip to the top of the podium in 11 editions of the Giro Donne.

“I’m going to enjoy this win and tomorrow during the rest day we’ll see what opportunities there are,” she said.

Saturday’s third stage of the Giro was the last on the island of Sardinia before the riders take a day’s rest and the race transfers to the Italian mainland.

A key rider for Lotte Kopecky, SD Worx’ Lonneke Uneken, was the only rider who did not start the race.

It was a scorching day in Sardinia as the route continued its path up the island’s east coast, shifting from the south to the north, beginning in the town of Cala Godone and heading north to Olbia. The women tried to keep themselves cool with ice packs prior to the start.

Balsamo wore the maglia rosa, her first day in the pink jersey on her debut at the race, and her team were visible all day riding at the front of the peloton and controlling the pace.

The opening section of the race was all downhill and the attacks began early, with a solo punt from Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT) the first combative move of the day. She was caught after 33km and a new group worked their way clear of the bunch.

Just as they did yesterday, the Italian continental teams were up for the challenge, and they featured heavily in the break again on stage 3. When it was finally established, the leading group consisted of three riders: Markéta Hájková (Bepink), Asia Zontone (Isolamant-Premac-Vittoria), and Alice Palazzi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). There was a further chasing group of eight riders around half a minute behind.

Riding into a headwind, the leaders were never able to build up a huge gap, although it did go out to around 3.20 with around 40km remaining. Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) attacked from the chasing group with around 25km to go and bridged across.

With 15km remaining the gap to the leaders reduced to less than a minute for the first time as the sprinters’ teams prepared to go to work.

By 10km to go and with the peloton bearing down the breakaway’s cohesion crumbled and they began to attack one another. Vigilia and Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing Xstra) clipped off the front and maintained a small gap but with 7km remaining they were taken back into the fold and the sprinters’ teams lined up in an almost carbon copy of yesterday’s final.

BikeExchange-Jayco took a commanding position at the front of the race as they readied themselves to lead out Georgia Baker, but it was Movistar who drove into the final 3km at the head of the bunch, despite their designated sprinter Emma Norsgaard being out of position.

Into the final 500m, and Vos played it cool as they approached the finish, riding on Balsamo’s wheel as the race leader struggled to find her own leadout woman Elisa Longo Borghini. When Vos launched her sprint, Kool and Balsamo went with her, but neither could match the Dutchwoman’s power as she surged to her first victory of the season, and reversed Friday’s result.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 2:48:22
2KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
3BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
4BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
5BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
6KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
7NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
8ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:00
9BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
10CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
11FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
12FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
13LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
14PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
15SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:00
16ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:00
17COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
18KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
19BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
20CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
21VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
22LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
23SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
24CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
25MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
26ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
27PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
28BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06
29LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:06
30NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:06
31ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
32VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:06
33AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:06
34KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:06
35SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:06
36FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:06
37NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:06
38DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:06
39TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:06
40COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:06
41THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:06
42FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:06
43LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
44LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:06
45VITILLO MatildeBepink 0:06
46CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:06
47MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06
48TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06
49TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:06
50ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:06
51KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:06
52BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:06
53PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:06
54VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:06
55MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:06
56KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
57HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:06
58JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:06
59BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:06
60BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:06
61GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:06
62SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango0:06
63RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:06
64RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:06
65LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team0:06
66VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06
67MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06
68QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 0:06
69COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:06
70BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:06
71BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 0:06
72VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 0:06
73CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
74CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06
75ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:06
76BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:06
77GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:06
78JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:06
79HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:06
80ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:06
81DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:06
82BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:06
83HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:06
84BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:06
85SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:06
86MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA0:06
87SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango0:06
88POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck0:20
89POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:20
90DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:25
91MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:29
92VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:29
93ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck0:29
94GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck0:31
95GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:31
96EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:31
97ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:31
98STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:35
99KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team0:43
100HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:43
101MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:43
102BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:43
103LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:43
104SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:43
105ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team0:43
106SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:43
107BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:43
108REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:43
109CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck0:43
110TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ0:49
111TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:50
112KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
113CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
114WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
115ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:54
116ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:58
117BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA0:58
118CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx1:00
119KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:21
120KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:37
121MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:37
122HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 1:40
123DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:40
124MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:40
125IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:40
126MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck1:40
127GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango1:40
128PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:40
129LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango1:40
130PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck1:40
131TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango1:40
132OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:40
133BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:43
134HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo1:43
135LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo5:33:12
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:06
3BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
4FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:14
5KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:14
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:17
7VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:18
8KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:19
9NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:20
10BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:24
11THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:26
12KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:26
13CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:27
14ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:27
15LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:30
16BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:30
17LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:30
18SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:31
19SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
20FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:32
21SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:32
22BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:33
23PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:33
24COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:34
25KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:34
26BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:34
27FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:35
28JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:37
29DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:37
30CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:38
31GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:38
32VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:39
33LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:39
34BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:39
35ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:41
36CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:41
37AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:41
38BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:42
39KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:42
40VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:43
41JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:44
42CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:44
43TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:44
44ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:45
45FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:45
46MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:46
47MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:46
48LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:46
49PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:46
50KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:47
51TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:49
52BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:49
53MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:51
54VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:52
55NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:52
56HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:53
57BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:54
58TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:55
59RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:55
60NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:56
61LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:57
62DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:58
63ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:58
64HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:00
65PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team1:02
66SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango1:02
67COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:03
68GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:03
69BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:06
70BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:06
71POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:08
72SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango1:09
73QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 1:11
74COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:11
75ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:12
76SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:13
77MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:14
78MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:15
79HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:17
80BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:20
81VITILLO MatildeBepink 1:20
82RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango1:22
83BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing1:24
84MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ1:27
85BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:31
86CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:32
87CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx1:32
88KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:33
89TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ1:35
90ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team1:39
91ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:40
92VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:41
93CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:43
94DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:44
95ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:48
96HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:49
97ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:49
98ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:49
99VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:51
100REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:51
101LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:52
102EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:52
103ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team1:54
104CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:54
105KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:55
106GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:55
107SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:55
108MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:56
109POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck1:59
110GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck2:01
111SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano2:02
112ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck2:05
113BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 2:06
114STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:19
115MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano2:20
116WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:24
117TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:28
118HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo2:31
119KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 2:36
120CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck2:41
121MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano2:41
122LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango2:42
123DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo2:42
124TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango2:46
125GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango2:53
126BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA2:54
127PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo3:02
128PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck3:09
129LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team3:10
130BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:23
131OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:27
132MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck3:36
133IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA3:58
134HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 4:46
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo35
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 27
3KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM22
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx21
5BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18
6FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
7BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra13
8CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service7
9LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo6
10BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ6
11VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team5
12ZANARDI SilviaBepink 5
13BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
14NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team4
15BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ3
16MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3
17THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2
18KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
19TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM5:33:46
2JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:03
3VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:05
4ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:07
5BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:08
6JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:10
7FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:11
8TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15
9BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:20
10SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango0:28
11COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:29
12SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:39
13MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:40
14VITILLO MatildeBepink 0:46
15BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:50
16ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team1:05
17ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:06
18VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:07
19CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:09
20ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:14
21VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:17
22REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:17
23LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:18
24EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:18
25POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck1:25
26SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:28
27ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck1:31
28BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:32
29STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:45
30PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo2:28
31OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:53
32HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 4:12
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
2BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing4
3KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
4CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing2
5ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

