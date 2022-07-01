Giro d’Italia Donne stage 1: Elisa Balsamo kicks past Marianne Vos for sprint win
World champion Balsamo scores seventh win of season and takes race-leader's jersey in Tortolì, Sardinia.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) kicked past Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) for stage 1 sprint victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne.
The world champion opened her effort late and reeled in the flying Dutchwoman Vos inches from the line to win the photo finish. Charlotte Kool (DSM) crossed the line third.
Balsamo’s blasting sprint earned her the race-leader’s jersey after Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) held pink following Thursday’s prologue.
“It was a really hard sprint, my teammates did a great lead-out, they worked all day from the first kilometer to the last one,” Balsamo said.
The Italian also had complimentary words for Vos, who she beat in an almost identical fashion at the world championships in Leuven last autumn.
“I know that Marianne is such a super strong rider, for me she is like an example in the peloton, sprinting against her is always a pleasure,” she said.
Balsamo spoke of how her dream had come true after a strong ride at the opening time trial yesterday.
“I’m very happy today. We were here in sardinia for this pink jersey, I’m very happy. It was so important yesterday, I really tried to go full gas and was very happy about my race. I was only six seconds behind.
“Of course when I was a child I always went to see the Giro, women’s and men’s, and of couse for an Italian rider it’s a dream to wear the pink jersey, I am very very happy.”
The Giro Donne remained on the island of Sardinia for the second day of racing Friday.
The riders traveled from Villasimius, at the Southeastern tip of the island, 106.5km north along the coast to Tortoli. Prior to the start, COVID claimed its first victim, as Team DSM’s Floortje Mackaij tested positive and was forced to withdraw from the race.
A category 4 test in Castiadas just 7km into the stage set up the day’s racing, with Franziska Brausse of Ceratizit-WNT taking the QoM points, before pushing on with Canyon-SRAM’s Neve Bradbury in a first attempt to form the breakaway.
The pair were unable to hang on to their advantage though, as the Italian continental teams showed their hand. A break of two finally established itself, comprising Matilde Vitillo of Bepink and Cristina Tonetti of Top Girls Fassa Bortolo. A chasing group of four set off after them and managed to bridge the gap with around 48km remaining on the stage.
The group of six riders held a lead of over three minutes from the peloton at one point, which was slowly reeled in as the bunch traversed the bumpy Sardinian landscape, a long false flat testing the legs as Trek-Segafredo took control at the front of the peloton and began to drive the pace.
With 33km to go the lead group began to attack one another as the intermediate sprint approached. It was hotly contested, the eventual victor Marta Jaskulsa of Liv Racing Xstra. Meanwhile, the gap was rapidly reducing, and with 20km left to race it diminished from around a minute to just 30 seconds.
Francesca Pisciali of Team Medelspeck was the first of the breakaway riders to try a speculative attack, followed shortly after by Tonetti.
The peloton organized itself into color blocks across the road as they drew within 25 seconds of the breakaway, and prepared for the expected bunch sprint finish. With 10km to go they made the catch, with Trek-Segafredo, Team Jumbo-Visma, Uno-X and Canyon-SRAM all visible at the front of the bunch.
Jumbo-Visma led in the closing stages with Movistar and SD Worx in close quarters.
Vos launched her sprint first, but an exceptional lead-out from Elisa Longo Borghini brought Elisa Balsamo to the line at the perfect moment, and she claimed the stage win along with the leader’s jersey, which she calls her own into stage 3 with a gap of nine seconds to BikeExchange-Jayco’s Georgia Baker, and Kopecky in third at 10 seconds.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39:13
|2
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|5
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|6
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|7
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|8
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|9
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:00
|10
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|11
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|12
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00
|13
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|14
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|16
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|18
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|19
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|20
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|21
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|22
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|23
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|24
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|25
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|27
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|28
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|29
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|30
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|31
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|32
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:00
|33
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|34
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|35
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|37
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|38
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|40
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|42
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|43
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|44
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|45
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|46
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|47
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|48
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|49
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|0:00
|50
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|51
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|52
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|53
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|54
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|55
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|56
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|57
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|58
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|0:00
|59
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|60
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00
|61
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|62
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:00
|63
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|64
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|65
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|66
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|67
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|68
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|69
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|70
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|71
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00
|72
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|73
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|74
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|75
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|76
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|77
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:00
|78
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|79
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|80
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|81
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|82
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|83
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:00
|84
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|85
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|86
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|87
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|88
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|0:00
|89
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:00
|90
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|91
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|92
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|93
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:00
|94
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|95
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|96
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|97
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|0:00
|98
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:00
|99
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00
|100
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|0:00
|101
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|102
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|103
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|104
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:22
|105
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:24
|106
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|107
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:28
|108
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:28
|109
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:28
|110
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:28
|111
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|112
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28
|113
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|114
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:28
|115
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:28
|116
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|0:28
|117
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|118
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:28
|119
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|0:28
|120
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:28
|121
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:28
|122
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|0:28
|123
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:28
|124
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|125
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|126
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:28
|127
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:28
|128
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|129
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:28
|130
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:28
|131
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:28
|132
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|133
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:28
|134
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|135
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|136
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:28
|137
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|138
|MELNYCHUK Viktoriia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:44:54
|2
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:04
|3
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:08
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:10
|5
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|7
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|8
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|9
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|10
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|11
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|12
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|13
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:20
|14
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:20
|15
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:21
|16
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22
|17
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:23
|18
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:23
|19
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26
|20
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:27
|21
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|22
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:27
|23
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:27
|24
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:28
|25
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:28
|26
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:28
|27
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:29
|28
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:29
|29
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:29
|30
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:29
|31
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:29
|32
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:30
|33
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:30
|34
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:30
|35
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:30
|36
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:30
|37
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:31
|38
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:31
|39
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:31
|40
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:32
|41
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|42
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:33
|43
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:34
|44
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:34
|45
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:34
|46
|BARIL Olivia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:34
|47
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:35
|48
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:35
|49
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:36
|50
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:36
|51
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:36
|52
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:36
|53
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:37
|54
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:37
|55
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|0:37
|56
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:37
|57
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:39
|58
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:39
|59
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:40
|60
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:40
|61
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:41
|62
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:42
|63
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:42
|64
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:42
|65
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:43
|66
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:44
|67
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:44
|68
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|69
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:44
|70
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:45
|71
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:45
|72
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:46
|73
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:47
|74
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:47
|75
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:48
|76
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:48
|77
|ZONTONE Asia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:49
|78
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|0:50
|79
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:52
|80
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|81
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:52
|82
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:53
|83
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:53
|84
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:54
|85
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|86
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:56
|87
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|88
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|89
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:57
|90
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:58
|91
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:58
|92
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:58
|93
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:59
|94
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|1:01
|95
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:01
|96
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:02
|97
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:02
|98
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:03
|99
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:04
|100
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:04
|101
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:05
|102
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:05
|103
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:08
|104
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:08
|105
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:09
|106
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:10
|107
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|1:10
|108
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:12
|109
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:14
|110
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:15
|111
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:15
|112
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:17
|113
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:20
|114
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:20
|115
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:22
|116
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:25
|117
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:26
|118
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|119
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:30
|120
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:32
|121
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:33
|122
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:34
|123
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:35
|124
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:36
|125
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:39
|126
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:39
|127
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:40
|128
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:41
|129
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:43
|130
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:47
|131
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:52
|132
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:52
|133
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:54
|134
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:56
|135
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|2:14
|136
|MELNYCHUK Viktoriia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|2:54
|137
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:00
|138
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|3:03
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|50
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.