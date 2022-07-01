Become a Member

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne stage 1: Elisa Balsamo kicks past Marianne Vos for sprint win

World champion Balsamo scores seventh win of season and takes race-leader's jersey in Tortolì, Sardinia.

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) kicked past Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) for stage 1 sprint victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The world champion opened her effort late and reeled in the flying Dutchwoman Vos inches from the line to win the photo finish. Charlotte Kool (DSM) crossed the line third.

Balsamo’s blasting sprint earned her the race-leader’s jersey after Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) held pink following Thursday’s prologue.

“It was a really hard sprint, my teammates did a great lead-out, they worked all day from the first kilometer to the last one,” Balsamo said.

The Italian also had complimentary words for Vos, who she beat in an almost identical fashion at the world championships in Leuven last autumn.

“I know that Marianne is such a super strong rider, for me she is like an example in the peloton, sprinting against her is always a pleasure,” she said.

Balsamo spoke of how her dream had come true after a strong ride at the opening time trial yesterday.

“I’m very happy today. We were here in sardinia for this pink jersey, I’m very happy. It was so important yesterday, I really tried to go full gas and was very happy about my race. I was only six seconds behind.

“Of course when I was a child I always went to see the Giro, women’s and men’s, and of couse for an Italian rider it’s a dream to wear the pink jersey, I am very very happy.”

The Giro Donne remained on the island of Sardinia for the second day of racing Friday.

The riders traveled from Villasimius, at the Southeastern tip of the island, 106.5km north along the coast to Tortoli. Prior to the start, COVID claimed its first victim, as Team DSM’s Floortje Mackaij tested positive and was forced to withdraw from the race.

A category 4 test in Castiadas just 7km into the stage set up the day’s racing, with Franziska Brausse of Ceratizit-WNT taking the QoM points, before pushing on with Canyon-SRAM’s Neve Bradbury in a first attempt to form the breakaway.

The pair were unable to hang on to their advantage though, as the Italian continental teams showed their hand. A break of two finally established itself, comprising Matilde Vitillo of Bepink and Cristina Tonetti of Top Girls Fassa Bortolo. A chasing group of four set off after them and managed to bridge the gap with around 48km remaining on the stage.

The group of six riders held a lead of over three minutes from the peloton at one point, which was slowly reeled in as the bunch traversed the bumpy Sardinian landscape, a long false flat testing the legs as Trek-Segafredo took control at the front of the peloton and began to drive the pace.

With 33km to go the lead group began to attack one another as the intermediate sprint approached. It was hotly contested, the eventual victor Marta Jaskulsa of Liv Racing Xstra. Meanwhile, the gap was rapidly reducing, and with 20km left to race it diminished from around a minute to just 30 seconds.

Francesca Pisciali of Team Medelspeck was the first of the breakaway riders to try a speculative attack, followed shortly after by Tonetti.

The peloton organized itself into color blocks across the road as they drew within 25 seconds of the breakaway, and prepared for the expected bunch sprint finish. With 10km to go they made the catch, with Trek-Segafredo, Team Jumbo-Visma, Uno-X and Canyon-SRAM all visible at the front of the bunch.

Jumbo-Visma led in the closing stages with Movistar and SD Worx in close quarters.

Vos launched her sprint first, but an exceptional lead-out from Elisa Longo Borghini brought Elisa Balsamo to the line at the perfect moment, and she claimed the stage win along with the leader’s jersey, which she calls her own into stage 3 with a gap of nine seconds to BikeExchange-Jayco’s Georgia Baker, and Kopecky in third at 10 seconds.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo2:39:13
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
3KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
5CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
6BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
7BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:00
9ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:00
10TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
11FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
12LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:00
13NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
14LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
15ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:00
16KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
17SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango0:00
18KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
19ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
20COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
21PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
22FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
23CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
24PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
25LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
26TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ0:00
27GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
28JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
29VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
30LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
31SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
32HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
33HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
34BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:00
35KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
36LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
37DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
38JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:00
39RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:00
40KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
41BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
42BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
43SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
44SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:00
45BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:00
46ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
47CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
48VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
49VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 0:00
50MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:00
51LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
52AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
53BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
54GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango0:00
55TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango0:00
56VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
57KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
58BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 0:00
59BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
60COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:00
61PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:00
62DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
63MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
64RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
65MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
66MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
67KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team0:00
68BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
69TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:00
70TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
71BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:00
72FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
73KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
74DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
75ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:00
76NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
77ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:00
78HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
79NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
80MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
81SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
82ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team0:00
83REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:00
84MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:00
85LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
86CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
87CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
88QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 0:00
89CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
90VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:00
91LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango0:00
92THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:00
93COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:00
94FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
95BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
96BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
97HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 0:00
98GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:00
99MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:00
100MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA0:00
101UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:00
102POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
103BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
104VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:22
105SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango0:24
106GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck0:28
107SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:28
108LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team0:28
109SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:28
110EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:28
111MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck0:28
112PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28
113ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck0:28
114MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:28
115HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:28
116IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA0:28
117POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck0:28
118ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:28
119BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA0:28
120CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:28
121GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:28
122VITILLO MatildeBepink 0:28
123STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:28
124BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:28
125CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck0:28
126PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck0:28
127ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:28
128HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:28
129ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:28
130BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:28
131ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:28
132WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
133TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:28
134DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:28
135CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
136OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:28
137KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:28
138MELNYCHUK ViktoriiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo2:44:54
2FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:04
3BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:08
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:10
5VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:12
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:13
7VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:14
8BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:14
9MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:15
10THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:16
11KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:16
12NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:16
13LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:20
14BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:20
15KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:21
16SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:22
17CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:23
18ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:23
19LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:26
20JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:27
21SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:27
22SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:27
23DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:27
24GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:28
25FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:28
26CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:28
27VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:29
28LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:29
29BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:29
30PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:29
31UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:29
32COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:30
33KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:30
34HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:30
35KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:30
36BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:30
37FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:31
38CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:31
39AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:31
40BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:32
41KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:32
42VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:33
43CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:34
44JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:34
45TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:34
46BARIL OliviaValcar - Travel & Service0:34
47BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:35
48FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:35
49MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:36
50MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:36
51LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:36
52PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:36
53KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:37
54KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:37
55ZANARDI SilviaBepink 0:37
56BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:37
57TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:39
58BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:39
59CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:40
60MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:40
61ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:41
62VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:42
63NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:42
64TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ0:42
65HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:43
66BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:44
67BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:44
68HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:44
69POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:44
70TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:45
71RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:45
72NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:46
73MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:47
74LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:47
75DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:48
76ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:48
77ZONTONE AsiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:49
78HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano0:50
79ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team0:52
80PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:52
81SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango0:52
82COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:53
83GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:53
84KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team0:54
85KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:55
86BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:56
87ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:56
88BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:56
89MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:57
90LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango0:58
91DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:58
92CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:58
93SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango0:59
94QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 1:01
95COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:01
96TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango1:02
97ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:02
98SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:03
99MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:04
100REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:04
101MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:05
102LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:05
103VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:08
104SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:08
105GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango1:09
106BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:10
107VITILLO MatildeBepink 1:10
108RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango1:12
109ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:14
110DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:15
111SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:15
112EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:17
113PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:20
114GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:20
115CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:22
116PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck1:25
117GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck1:26
118WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
119ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:30
120ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck1:32
121CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:33
122TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:34
123POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck1:35
124BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:36
125HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:39
126ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:39
127STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:40
128VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:41
129OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:43
130MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:47
131MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck1:52
132BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:52
133CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck1:54
134BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:56
135IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA2:14
136MELNYCHUK ViktoriiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA2:54
137LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team3:00
138HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 3:03
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo50
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

