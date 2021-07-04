Giro d’Italia Donne stage 3: Marianne Vos storms to dominant sprint win in Ovada

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to a commanding sprint victory in Ovada to win stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Vos was more than a bike’s length clear as she beat Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) to the line with Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in third and fourth.

The four riders broke away from the peloton on the second climb of the day with less than 50 kilometers remaining and held a four-minute advantage to the line.

Brand was the first to blink and launched the sprint around the final corner with about 150 meters to go but didn’t have the power to hold back the unstoppable Vos. The Jumbo-Visma rider pulled out a gap on Brand, pointing her finger to the sky as she took the win.

She dedicated her win to Belgian cyclo-cross rider Jolien Verschueren who died this week due to cancer.

“It’s incredible to win 29 times, but when you can still do your passion and when you can do what you love,” a clearly emotional Vos said. “It’s so strange to lose Jolien Verschueren this week due to cancer, and then we’re here. We think we suffer but there is so much more to life. I thought about her, and it gave me extra power. I know how dedicated she was and I wanted to do a special race for her.”

Pink jersey Anna van der Breggen finished safely within the pack to keep her race lead.

A race of two halves

After two scorching days in the Italian heat, the riders had to contend with a torrential downpour on the road from Casale Monferrato to Ovada. The weather conditions and the relatively flat opening terrain dampened the early racing action, with the peloton sticking together for much of the first half of the stage.

There were several abandons prior to and during the stage, including Trek-Segafredo’s Tayler Wiles who had fallen ill.

Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) lit things up with an attack ahead of the first of the day’s four categorized climbs. The Australian could only pull out a small gap on the bunch, which was being dragged along at pace by Chabbey.

Chapman’s move was the start of a series of attacks from the main group. As the race went over the second classified ascent to Ovada inside the final 50km, Brand and Lippert had a small leave on a fractured peloton while Vos and Chabbey raced to close the gap.

The powerful foursome soon built a substantial advantage over the peloton behind, which was not overly concerned about taking them back. Chabbey was the best-placed rider overall of the group at the start of the day with an almost six-minute deficit to the race leader van der Breggen.

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak monitored the gap between the two groups, keeping it around four minutes.

"I was just so tired. I really wanted to be able to do more in the sprint but I didn't have it today." - Elise Chabbey, 4th on the stage

Looking forward to stage 4

After a mixed bag of stages in the opening three days of the race, the Giro d’Italia Donne peloton will tackle the time trial again. This one will be an individual effort and a very different prospect to what was seen on the opening day.

The short 11.2km ride climbs just over 500 meters in altitude from start to finish, with the majority of the ascending coming after four kilometers.

It will be a chance for Dutch national time trial champion van der Breggen to increase her lead over everyone in the overall standings. She will have to battle Trek-Segafredo’s Ellen van Dijk, who is likely to be a contender for stage victory.