Giro d’Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins prologue to take first maglia rosa
Team BikeExchange-Jayco go 1-2 on first day of racing.
Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the opening prologue to become the first wearer of the maglia rosa following the first day of racing at the Giro d’Italia Donne which took place in the town of Cagliari in Sicily.
The podium was rounded out by Faulkner’s team mate Georgia Baker and World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), as the big name riders all took to the course early to try and avoid the high winds which were forecast for later in the stage.
Giro d'Italia Donne Prologue Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:45
|2
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:03
|3
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|6
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|7
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|8
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|9
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|10
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:45
|2
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:04
|3
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:06
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|6
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|7
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|8
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|9
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|10
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.