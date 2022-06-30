Giro d’Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins prologue to take first maglia rosa

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the opening prologue to become the first wearer of the maglia rosa following the first day of racing at the Giro d’Italia Donne which took place in the town of Cagliari in Sicily.

The podium was rounded out by Faulkner’s team mate Georgia Baker and World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), as the big name riders all took to the course early to try and avoid the high winds which were forecast for later in the stage.