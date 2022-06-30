Become a Member

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne: Kristen Faulkner wins prologue to take first maglia rosa

Team BikeExchange-Jayco go 1-2 on first day of racing.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the opening prologue to become the first wearer of the maglia rosa following the first day of racing at the Giro d’Italia Donne which took place in the town of Cagliari in Sicily.

The podium was rounded out by Faulkner’s team mate Georgia Baker and World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), as the big name riders all took to the course early to try and avoid the high winds which were forecast for later in the stage.

 

Giro d'Italia Donne Prologue Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:45
2BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:03
3BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:05
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:06
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:09
6VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:09
7BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:09
8MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:11
9THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:11
10KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:11
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:45
2BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:04
3BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:06
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:06
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:09
6VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:10
7BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:10
8MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:11
9THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:12
10KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:12
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

