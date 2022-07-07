Giro d’Italia Donne: Juliette Labous wins stage 6 from the break
Annemiek van Vleuten extends her lead in the overall standings.
Juliette Labous (Team DSM) claimed her maiden Giro d’Italia Donne win from the breakaway on stage 6.
The French rider won solo at the summit of Passo Maniva. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) gained a handful of seconds in the GC battle to extend her overall lead.
“It was really hard and I was a bit scared as the gap was going down really fast so I really had to go full from the bottom,’ said Labous.
“I saw that I was maybe the strongest so I just decided to take my own pace and to just go as hard as I could. I will try maybe to go for another stage win but tomorrow I think maybe I’ll be a bit tired from today but I’m just so happy with the win I will first enjoy that one.”
How it unfolded
The queen stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia saw riders take on the Passo Maniva and reach the highest finishing point in the 2022 race. Over the last 43 kilometers, the peloton steadily climbed to the summit and tackled 1,400 meters of elevation gain.
There were a few high-profile riders that didn’t start today’s stage, including yesterday’s winner Marianne Vos, Movistar’s Arlenis Sierra and SD Worx’s Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus. Sierra was involved in a crash on stage 5 but Vos and Majerus cited the upcoming Tour de France Femmes.
The break of the day formed quickly and was a large group of 14 riders, containing some big names. They were: Cecchini (SD Worx), Teruel (Bizkaia), Harvey (Canyon), Vallieres Mill (EF TIBCO), Fahlin (FDJ), Rossato (Isolmant), Ragusa (Liv), Patino (Movistar), Williams (BikeExchange), Labous (DSM), Tonetti (Top Girls), Lutro (Uno-X) and Arzuffi (Valcar).
The peloton showed no interest in keeping the gap down with the break reaching nine minutes advantage at the base of the Passio Maniva. With Labous the break’s best placed rider on GC at the start of the day at almost 12 minutes behind Annemiek van Vleuten, there was no threat.
BikeExchange-Jayco were forced to work on the front of the peloton with Labous threatening Amanda Spratt’s general classification position. They began to bring the gap down to a slightly more manageable margin.
Amalie Lutro (Uno-X) was the first rider to break the co-operation of the breakaway. The Norwegian jumped off the front with around 20 kilometers to go to the finish.
Christina Tonetti of Top Girls Fasso Bortolo bridged across on the steep section with 10 kilometers left but the rest of the break were now hot on her tail. The peloton was also beginning to catch the break at a rate of knots as the climb got harder and harder.
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ) set the tempo at the front of the peloton for a long time, and with the breakaway now in bits, it was just Juliette Labous out front on her own. Labous continued to hold the gap and even extended it slightly despite the efforts of the peloton that contained only about 15 riders at this point.
Van Vleuten made the first attack from the peloton with 3km to race and it was her podium rivals Mavi Garcia (UAE ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ) that were the only riders to match the move initially. Elisa Longo Borghini and Gaia Realini were able to bridge over once Van Vleuten finished her accelerations.
Longo Borghini was the next rider to try and attack, which Mavi Garcia used as a springboard. Once again, it was the same trio on the podium who were able to distance the rest until they eased off once more and allowed the former-Italian national champion Longo Borghini back into their group. She did the pace making on the front as she looked to secure her fourth position but Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and Realini (Isolmant) still managed to link up once more.
Van Vleuten finally broke her GC rivals in the last kilometer, attacking over Niamh Fisher-Black’s initial move. Garcia almost on her wheel but losing four seconds and Cavalli six further seconds behind her as well. Behind them, Niamh Fisher-Black all but sewed up the maglia bianca and Gaia Realini proved she is a genuine climbing talent and surely will be on the radar of Women’s WorldTour teams.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:22:36
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:37
|3
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:41
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:47
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|6
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|1:57
|7
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:13
|8
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:29
|9
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|2:37
|10
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:39
|11
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:40
|12
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3:08
|13
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:24
|14
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:50
|15
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:13
|16
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:16
|17
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:27
|18
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:27
|19
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:27
|20
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|4:27
|21
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|5:07
|22
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|5:13
|23
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|5:15
|24
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:15
|25
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|5:19
|26
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:09
|27
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:09
|28
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|6:13
|29
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|6:37
|30
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6:48
|31
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:12
|32
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|7:16
|33
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8:04
|34
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|8:08
|35
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8:14
|36
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8:38
|37
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|8:39
|38
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8:54
|39
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|9:19
|40
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:43
|41
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:43
|42
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|9:43
|43
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|9:43
|44
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|9:43
|45
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|9:43
|46
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|9:53
|47
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|10:13
|48
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|10:36
|49
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|11:24
|50
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|11:52
|51
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:08
|52
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|12:16
|53
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|14:02
|54
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14:02
|55
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|14:30
|56
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:02
|57
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:02
|58
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|15:02
|59
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|15:02
|60
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|61
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:33
|62
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|15:52
|63
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|16:46
|64
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|16:46
|65
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|16:48
|66
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:48
|67
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|17:20
|68
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|19:03
|69
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|19:03
|70
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|19:03
|71
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:03
|72
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|19:03
|73
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|19:03
|74
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|19:03
|75
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|19:03
|76
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|19:03
|77
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|19:03
|78
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|19:03
|79
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:03
|80
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|19:03
|81
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|19:03
|82
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|19:03
|83
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|19:03
|84
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|19:03
|85
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|19:03
|86
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|19:03
|87
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|19:03
|88
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:03
|89
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|19:03
|90
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|19:03
|91
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|19:03
|92
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|19:03
|93
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|19:03
|94
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19:03
|95
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|19:03
|96
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|19:03
|97
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:03
|98
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|19:03
|99
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:03
|100
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:03
|101
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|19:03
|102
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19:03
|103
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:12
|104
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|19:17
|105
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|19:46
|106
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|20:27
|107
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|20:27
|108
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|21:29
|109
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|21:43
|110
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|21:43
|111
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|22:19
|112
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|23:32
|113
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|24:08
|114
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|24:28
|115
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|24:38
|116
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|24:50
|117
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|24:55
|118
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|25:24
|119
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25:24
|120
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|25:24
|121
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|25:24
|122
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|25:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|18:14:12
|2
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:31
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:10
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:19
|5
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|5:54
|6
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:12
|7
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6:22
|8
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6:33
|9
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|8:25
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:30
|11
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8:51
|12
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|10:14
|13
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|10:18
|14
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:00
|15
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:08
|16
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:42
|17
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:57
|18
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|14:01
|19
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:18
|20
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|15:56
|21
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|16:56
|22
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|17:25
|23
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:33
|24
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|17:48
|25
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:00
|26
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|18:05
|27
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|19:43
|28
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|21:18
|29
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|21:38
|30
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21:40
|31
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|22:46
|32
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|23:11
|33
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|25:04
|34
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25:13
|35
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25:16
|36
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:27
|37
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:30
|38
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:53
|39
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|26:01
|40
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:12
|41
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|26:20
|42
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|26:39
|43
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|27:17
|44
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|27:18
|45
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|27:39
|46
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:47
|47
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|28:51
|48
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:51
|49
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|30:06
|50
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|30:08
|51
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|30:11
|52
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|30:16
|53
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|30:40
|54
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|31:32
|55
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31:37
|56
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|32:26
|57
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|33:08
|58
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|33:35
|59
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|33:48
|60
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|34:38
|61
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|35:05
|62
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|35:32
|63
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|35:58
|64
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|37:11
|65
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|37:12
|66
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|37:19
|67
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|37:29
|68
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|37:29
|69
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|37:36
|70
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|37:44
|71
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|38:01
|72
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|39:15
|73
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|39:28
|74
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|39:34
|75
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|39:48
|76
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|39:53
|77
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|40:28
|78
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|40:59
|79
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|41:00
|80
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|41:06
|81
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|41:15
|82
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|41:42
|83
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|42:00
|84
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:26
|85
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|43:01
|86
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43:18
|87
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|43:28
|88
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44:15
|89
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|44:56
|90
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|45:01
|91
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45:15
|92
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|46:04
|93
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|46:15
|94
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:02
|95
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|47:03
|96
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|47:49
|97
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|48:38
|98
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|49:00
|99
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|49:08
|100
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:42
|101
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|49:53
|102
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|50:06
|103
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|50:16
|104
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|50:16
|105
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|50:20
|106
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:44
|107
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|52:01
|108
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|54:05
|109
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:11
|110
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|54:58
|111
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|55:04
|112
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|57:16
|113
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|57:56
|114
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|58:32
|115
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|59:06
|116
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|59:29
|117
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:00:34
|118
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:00:39
|119
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:01:01
|120
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:02:23
|121
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:02:46
|122
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|50
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|37
|3
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|34
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|33
|5
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|25
|6
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23
|7
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|8
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|9
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19
|10
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18
|11
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|17
|12
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|15
|13
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|14
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15
|15
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|9
|16
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|6
|17
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|18
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|19
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|4
|20
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|21
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|23
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|24
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|25
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|2
|26
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|27
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2
|29
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|18:20:06
|2
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:06
|3
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|8:07
|4
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|16:52
|5
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|19:22
|6
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|22:57
|7
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|24:46
|8
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|26:32
|9
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|29:11
|10
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|30:04
|11
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|31:18
|12
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|31:25
|13
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|31:42
|14
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|33:34
|15
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|33:40
|16
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|33:59
|17
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|35:48
|18
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|37:07
|19
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|37:24
|20
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|38:21
|21
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|40:10
|22
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|40:21
|23
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|42:44
|24
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|44:12
|25
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|51:22
|26
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|56:29
|27
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|56:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|40
|2
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|28
|3
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|28
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|6
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|15
|7
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|8
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14
|9
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|10
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|11
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|12
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4
|13
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|14
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|15
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|16
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3
|17
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|18
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54:58:55
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:23
|3
|UAE Team ADQ
|21:34
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:01
|5
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:15
|6
|Movistar Team
|29:46
|7
|Team SD Worx
|39:46
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|41:30
|9
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|44:49
|10
|Liv Racing Xstra
|46:58
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:25
|12
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|48:21
|13
|Cofidis Women Team
|51:40
|14
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:03:02
|15
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:07:08
|16
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:08:57
|17
|Bepink
|1:09:06
|18
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:09:24
|19
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:09:52
|20
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:18:19
|21
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:20:02
|22
|Team DSM
|1:20:21
|23
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:17
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.