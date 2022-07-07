Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne: Juliette Labous wins stage 6 from the break

Annemiek van Vleuten extends her lead in the overall standings.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Juliette Labous (Team DSM) claimed her maiden Giro d’Italia Donne win from the breakaway on stage 6.

The French rider won solo at the summit of Passo Maniva. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) gained a handful of seconds in the GC battle to extend her overall lead.

“It was really hard and I was a bit scared as the gap was going down really fast so I really had to go full from the bottom,’ said Labous.

“I saw that I was maybe the strongest so I just decided to take my own pace and to just go as hard as I could. I will try maybe to go for another stage win but tomorrow I think maybe I’ll be a bit tired from today but I’m just so happy with the win I will first enjoy that one.”

How it unfolded

The queen stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia saw riders take on the Passo Maniva and reach the highest finishing point in the 2022 race. Over the last 43 kilometers, the peloton steadily climbed to the summit and tackled 1,400 meters of elevation gain.

There were a few high-profile riders that didn’t start today’s stage, including yesterday’s winner Marianne Vos, Movistar’s Arlenis Sierra and SD Worx’s Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus. Sierra was involved in a crash on stage 5 but Vos and Majerus cited the upcoming Tour de France Femmes.

The break of the day formed quickly and was a large group of 14 riders, containing some big names. They were: Cecchini (SD Worx), Teruel (Bizkaia), Harvey (Canyon), Vallieres Mill (EF TIBCO), Fahlin (FDJ), Rossato (Isolmant), Ragusa (Liv), Patino (Movistar), Williams (BikeExchange), Labous (DSM), Tonetti (Top Girls), Lutro (Uno-X) and Arzuffi (Valcar).

The peloton showed no interest in keeping the gap down with the break reaching nine minutes advantage at the base of the Passio Maniva. With Labous the break’s best placed rider on GC at the start of the day at almost 12 minutes behind Annemiek van Vleuten, there was no threat.

BikeExchange-Jayco were forced to work on the front of the peloton with Labous threatening Amanda Spratt’s general classification position. They began to bring the gap down to a slightly more manageable margin.

Amalie Lutro (Uno-X) was the first rider to break the co-operation of the breakaway. The Norwegian jumped off the front with around 20 kilometers to go to the finish.

Christina Tonetti of Top Girls Fasso Bortolo bridged across on the steep section with 10 kilometers left but the rest of the break were now hot on her tail. The peloton was also beginning to catch the break at a rate of knots as the climb got harder and harder.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ) set the tempo at the front of the peloton for a long time, and with the breakaway now in bits, it was just Juliette Labous out front on her own. Labous continued to hold the gap and even extended it slightly despite the efforts of the peloton that contained only about 15 riders at this point.

Van Vleuten made the first attack from the peloton with 3km to race and it was her podium rivals Mavi Garcia (UAE ADQ) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ) that were the only riders to match the move initially. Elisa Longo Borghini and Gaia Realini were able to bridge over once Van Vleuten finished her accelerations.

Longo Borghini was the next rider to try and attack, which Mavi Garcia used as a springboard. Once again, it was the same trio on the podium who were able to distance the rest until they eased off once more and allowed the former-Italian national champion Longo Borghini back into their group. She did the pace making on the front as she looked to secure her fourth position but Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and Realini (Isolmant) still managed to link up once more.

Van Vleuten finally broke her GC rivals in the last kilometer, attacking over Niamh Fisher-Black’s initial move. Garcia almost on her wheel but losing four seconds and Cavalli six further seconds behind her as well. Behind them, Niamh Fisher-Black all but sewed up the maglia bianca and Gaia Realini proved she is a genuine climbing talent and surely will be on the radar of Women’s WorldTour teams.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:22:36
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:37
3GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ1:41
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:47
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:50
6FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1:57
7REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:13
8SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:29
9KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team2:37
10PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service2:39
11LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:40
12MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3:08
13BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing3:24
14HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:50
15FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:13
16CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4:16
17WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:27
18AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing4:27
19MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:27
20DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB4:27
21ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria5:07
22VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB5:13
23MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo5:15
24STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:15
25SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango5:19
26KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 6:09
27PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing6:09
28NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:13
29PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team6:37
30ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service6:48
31BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo7:12
32RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra7:16
33DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra8:04
34HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB8:08
35TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo8:14
36VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo8:38
37DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano8:39
38LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:54
39GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck9:19
40THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo9:43
41BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:43
42LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:43
43HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano9:43
44PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo9:43
45TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra9:43
46CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx9:53
47ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck10:13
48ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team10:36
49TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad11:24
50LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano11:52
51FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope12:08
52QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 12:16
53BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ14:02
54CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14:02
55GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango14:30
56KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 15:02
57KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 15:02
58BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra15:02
59VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 15:02
60DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo15:33
61LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:33
62MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano15:52
63BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ16:46
64KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM16:46
65CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service16:48
66SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:48
67SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB17:20
68TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ19:03
69GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad19:03
70BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad19:03
71KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service19:03
72JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra19:03
73SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano19:03
74MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA19:03
75VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling19:03
76NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra19:03
77COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano19:03
78ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano19:03
79CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service19:03
80HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 19:03
81GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria19:03
82ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team19:03
83LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team19:03
84BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team19:03
85MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano19:03
86BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano19:03
87CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck19:03
88BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:03
89POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB19:03
90BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA19:03
91BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo19:03
92VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx19:03
93TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling19:03
94ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing19:03
95MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo19:03
96BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 19:03
97BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo19:03
98HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano19:03
99HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo19:03
100CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:03
101SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad19:03
102BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team19:03
103KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:12
104JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM19:17
105KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM19:46
106KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx20:27
107BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB20:27
108TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango21:29
109ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team21:43
110NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team21:43
111LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango22:19
112EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria23:32
113POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck24:08
114ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria24:28
115PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck24:38
116KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM24:50
117SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango24:55
118BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team25:24
119COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope25:24
120RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango25:24
121MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck25:24
122FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling25:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 18:14:12
2GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:31
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:10
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo5:19
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx5:54
6SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:12
7LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6:22
8PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service6:33
9MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ8:25
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing8:30
11MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8:51
12LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM10:14
13KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team10:18
14BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing11:00
15AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:08
16PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:42
17KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 12:57
18REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria14:01
19DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:18
20NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling15:56
21SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango16:56
22HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing17:25
23BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo17:33
24ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria17:48
25FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:00
26PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team18:05
27VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo19:43
28DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano21:18
29TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra21:38
30BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team21:40
31STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad22:46
32LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano23:11
33HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB25:04
34MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo25:13
35TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo25:16
36THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo25:27
37BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra25:30
38DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra25:53
39HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano26:01
40KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 26:12
41TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad26:20
42ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team26:39
43RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra27:17
44GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck27:18
45ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service27:39
46WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:47
47PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo28:51
48BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo29:51
49KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx30:06
50LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling30:08
51ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team30:11
52KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service30:16
53VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx30:40
54CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx31:32
55CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope31:37
56ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck32:26
57GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango33:08
58QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 33:35
59BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ33:48
60LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team34:38
61VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB35:05
62CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service35:32
63ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team35:58
64NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra37:11
65SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano37:12
66VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 37:19
67CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck37:29
68MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano37:29
69BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 37:36
70TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ37:44
71BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ38:01
72KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco39:15
73LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team39:28
74HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 39:34
75BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad39:48
76BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team39:53
77CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service40:28
78ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing40:59
79ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano41:00
80GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad41:06
81TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling41:15
82SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango41:42
83MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA42:00
84KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 42:26
85COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano43:01
86MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo43:18
87MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano43:28
88BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo44:15
89LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team44:56
90BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB45:01
91FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope45:15
92KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM46:04
93JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra46:15
94CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:02
95SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad47:03
96LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango47:49
97SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB48:38
98RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango49:00
99GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria49:08
100SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 49:42
101KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM49:53
102JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM50:06
103BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano50:16
104POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB50:16
105NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team50:20
106BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:44
107PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck52:01
108KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM54:05
109DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo54:11
110FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling54:58
111BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team55:04
112POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck57:16
113BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team57:56
114VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling58:32
115MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck59:06
116HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano59:29
117BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:00:34
118COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:00:39
119TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango1:01:01
120EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:02:23
121ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:02:46
122HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo1:03:33
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo50
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team37
3KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM34
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx33
5GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ25
6FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23
7CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope22
8LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo19
9PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service19
10BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18
11BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra17
12LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM15
13SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
14CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service15
15BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ9
16FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx6
17BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ6
18CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
19REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria4
20BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
21NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team4
22LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
23MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3
24COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
25KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team2
26THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2
27TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2
28ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2
29KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx 18:20:06
2BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing5:06
3REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria8:07
4STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad16:52
5TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo19:22
6PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo22:57
7VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx24:46
8ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck26:32
9VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB29:11
10ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team30:04
11SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano31:18
12VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 31:25
13BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 31:42
14LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team33:34
15HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 33:40
16BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team33:59
17SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango35:48
18COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano37:07
19MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo37:24
20BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo38:21
21KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM40:10
22JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra40:21
23SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB42:44
24JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM44:12
25POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck51:22
26EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria56:29
27ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria56:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing40
2GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ28
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team28
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo16
6LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM15
7MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope15
8FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14
9AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing6
10LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
11SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service4
13MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4
14BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing4
15BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo3
16STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3
17KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
18FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1
Teams
RankNameTime
1FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54:58:55
2Canyon//SRAM Racing12:23
3UAE Team ADQ21:34
4Trek - Segafredo27:01
5Team BikeExchange - Jayco27:15
6Movistar Team29:46
7Team SD Worx39:46
8Valcar - Travel & Service41:30
9EF Education-TIBCO-SVB44:49
10Liv Racing Xstra46:58
11Team Jumbo-Visma 47:25
12Top Girls Fassa Bortolo48:21
13Cofidis Women Team51:40
14Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:03:02
15Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:07:08
16Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:08:57
17Bepink 1:09:06
18Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:09:24
19Bizkaia Durango1:09:52
20Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:18:19
21Team Mendelspeck1:20:02
22Team DSM1:20:21
23Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1:29:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo