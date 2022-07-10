Giro d’Italia Donne: Annemiek van Vleuten wins overall race
Chiara Consonni times sprint to perfection to win final stage in Padova.
Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) finished off her home stage race in style, sprinting to an impressive victory in Padova on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia Donne.
After several riders found themselves out of position in the final sprint, Consonni and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) went wheel-to-wheel to the line as Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) finished third.
Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) were in the lead for much of the stage and survived almost to the finish, but were eventually caught within the final 4km of racing.
With no change on GC on the largely flat final stage, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to secure her third overall Giro Donne win ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ).
“It’s nice being back,” Van Vleuten said. “After 2020 when I was in the maglia rosa I left the Giro with a broken wrist, so it’s nice to finish it off again in the pink.”
How it happened
After nine days of racing, three back-to-back mountain stages and the general classification seemingly wrapped up, there was relative calm in the peloton as the final stage got underway. With just one small climb on the otherwise pan-flat route from Abano Terme to Padova, the day looked certain to culminate in a bunch sprint, giving little chance for any breakaway to contend for the win.
As a result, no big flurry of attacks materialised in the opening kilometres of the race. Eva Maria Gatscher (Team Mendelspeck) escaped solo in the first 10km and had a gap of 20 seconds, but with no companion to share the work with, the Italian was caught by the Canyon-SRAM led peloton before the 20km completed mark. On the climb to Revolon – the only categorised climb of the day – Canyon-SRAM set-up former green jersey wearer Elise Chabbey to take maximum points at the top. A final consolation prize for the Swiss rider as she still trailed Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco), who took over the mountains classification lead on stage 8, by ten points.
Though the climb was only minor, efforts from several motivated teams kept the pace high over the top and into the descent and saw a split in the peloton, with a group of around 35 riders briefly going clear of the bunch. Just as things seemed to be regrouping, the attacks began again, first led by Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and then taken up by the duo of Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). Seemingly happy to let this pair go away, the peloton calmed and the gap quickly grew to a minute as the race entered the final 50km.
Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar Travel & Service) and Francesca Baroni (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) attempted to bridge to the leaders, but found it difficult to close what had grown to a 1 minute 30 second gap and were soon reabsorbed by the Movistar and DSM-led peloton. Going into the final 30km, the leaders’ advantage was still growing, and so Trek-Segafredo amassed at the front of the peloton in preparation for a hoped-for bunch sprint, where world champion Elisa Balsamo would be looking to collect a third stage victory.
Heading under the 20km to go mark, the gap to the break remained over a minute, but a big acceleration from Canyon-SRAM over the last incline of the day put a dent into the leaders’ advantage which then began to come down more steadily. With the sprint teams lining up in the final 10km, the catch was eventually made with 4km to go.
It was a big battle for position into Padova as Trek-Segafredo, SD Worx and Jumbo-Visma all fought to set their sprinter up for the finale. Turning into the final straight, stage favourites Elisa Balsamo and Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) found themselves out of position and without teammates, allowing the Italian duo of Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) to get a jump on the bunch and go head-to-head to the line. The Valcar rider just edged it in the final metres, taking her first Giro stage victory and capping off the week perfectly for the Italian team. Emma Norsgaard rounded out the podium, whilst Balsamo had to settle for fourth and Kool missed out on the top-10.
With no changes in the GC, Annemiek van Vleuten rolled in safely to secure her third Giro Donne title ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi García. Niamh Fisher-Black wins the best young rider competition for the second year running, whilst Kristen Faulkner will take home the green mountains jersey. The ciclamino points jersey goes to Van Vleuten after her two stage wins.
Annemiek van Vleuten and the peloton will now turn their attention to the Tour de France Femmes at the end of the month, as the Dutch rider looks to pull off an historic Giro-Tour double.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:12:04
|2
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|3
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|4
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|6
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|8
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|9
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|10
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|11
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|12
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|13
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|14
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|15
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|16
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:00
|18
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|19
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|20
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|21
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|22
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|23
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|24
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|25
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|26
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|27
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|0:00
|28
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|29
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|30
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|31
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|32
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|33
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|34
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|35
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|36
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:00
|37
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|38
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|40
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|42
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|43
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|44
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:00
|45
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|0:00
|46
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|47
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|48
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|49
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|50
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00
|51
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|52
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|0:00
|53
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:11
|54
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:11
|55
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|56
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14
|57
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14
|58
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|59
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:14
|60
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:14
|61
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|62
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14
|63
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:14
|64
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|65
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:14
|66
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:14
|67
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|68
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|69
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|70
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|71
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:14
|72
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|0:14
|73
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|74
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|0:14
|75
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|76
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:14
|77
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:14
|78
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:20
|79
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:21
|80
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21
|81
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:21
|82
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|0:21
|83
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:21
|84
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:21
|85
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:21
|86
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21
|87
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|0:21
|88
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:21
|89
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:21
|90
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21
|91
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|92
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:21
|93
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:21
|94
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|95
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|0:27
|96
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:31
|97
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:37
|98
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|0:43
|99
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:03
|100
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24
|101
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|102
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:24
|103
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|9:52
|104
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|9:52
|105
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|9:52
|106
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|9:52
|107
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|9:52
|108
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|9:52
|109
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|9:52
|110
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|9:52
|111
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|9:52
|112
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|9:52
|113
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|9:56
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|27:07:26
|2
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:52
|3
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|5:56
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:45
|5
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|11:12
|6
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:14
|7
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|13:08
|8
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|15:13
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|15:49
|10
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|17:29
|11
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:31
|12
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20:50
|13
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|23:38
|14
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23:40
|15
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28:02
|16
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:03
|17
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:31
|18
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|32:40
|19
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|34:41
|20
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|36:10
|21
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|37:03
|22
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|44:17
|23
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44:22
|24
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:20
|25
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|50:37
|26
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|51:26
|27
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|52:05
|28
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52:41
|29
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|53:18
|30
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|58:55
|31
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:01:46
|32
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:05:04
|33
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:06:32
|34
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:07:06
|35
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:07:58
|36
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:09:51
|37
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:59
|38
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:16:14
|39
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:16:17
|40
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:17:12
|41
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|1:17:36
|42
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|1:17:40
|43
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|1:17:58
|44
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:18:24
|45
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:19:06
|46
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:21:44
|47
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:21:46
|48
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:23:06
|49
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:29
|50
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:23:44
|51
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|1:27:07
|52
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:27:37
|53
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:41
|54
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:29:55
|55
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:30:03
|56
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|1:30:28
|57
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:30:47
|58
|LÉVÉNEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:32:06
|59
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:32:49
|60
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:32:59
|61
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:32:59
|62
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:34:10
|63
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:34:11
|64
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:34:45
|65
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|1:36:21
|66
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:36:43
|67
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:44
|68
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:36:48
|69
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:37:04
|70
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:37:23
|71
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:37:48
|72
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:38:20
|73
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:38:22
|74
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:38:44
|75
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:38:46
|76
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:38:52
|77
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:39:46
|78
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:40:22
|79
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40:35
|80
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:40:54
|81
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:42:18
|82
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:42:54
|83
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:44:00
|84
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|1:46:06
|85
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:47:47
|86
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:48:53
|87
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:49:09
|88
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:49:12
|89
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:49:28
|90
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:50:45
|91
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:51:32
|92
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|1:52:48
|93
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:54:37
|94
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55:14
|95
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:55:27
|96
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:45
|97
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:57:24
|98
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:57:25
|99
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|1:57:35
|100
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:58:10
|101
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:58:53
|102
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:59:33
|103
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:00:52
|104
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|2:01:41
|105
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:04:36
|106
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|2:05:36
|107
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|2:06:06
|108
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:15:18
|109
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:20:48
|110
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|2:22:18
|111
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:22:45
|112
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:24:04
|113
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:24:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|60
|2
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|58
|3
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|39
|6
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|36
|7
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|34
|8
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|32
|9
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|30
|10
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|29
|11
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|22
|12
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|21
|13
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|17
|14
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|14
|15
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|12
|16
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|10
|17
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|9
|18
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|19
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|20
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|21
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|22
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|23
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|24
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|25
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|26
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2
|29
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|27:18:38
|2
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:17
|3
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|12:26
|4
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|33:05
|5
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:05:02
|6
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:07:12
|7
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|1:10:32
|8
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:10:34
|9
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|1:15:55
|10
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:19:35
|11
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:21:47
|12
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|1:25:09
|13
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:32
|14
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|1:25:36
|15
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|1:27:34
|16
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|1:27:40
|17
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:28:34
|18
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:29:10
|19
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|1:29:42
|20
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:31:42
|21
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|1:37:41
|22
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|1:38:16
|23
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:40:20
|24
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|2:04:06
|25
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:12:52
|26
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:13:21
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|56
|2
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|46
|3
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|43
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|5
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|30
|6
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|29
|7
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|8
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|15
|9
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|10
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|11
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|12
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|13
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|6
|14
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|15
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|16
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6
|17
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|18
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|19
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3
|20
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|21
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2
|22
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|81:55:26
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|32:54
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:18
|4
|UAE Team ADQ
|56:09
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:34:01
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:46:31
|7
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:49:37
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:59:48
|9
|Team SD Worx
|2:01:32
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:11:21
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21:21
|12
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|2:43:00
|13
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:44:45
|14
|Liv Racing Xstra
|2:53:05
|15
|Bizkaia Durango
|3:02:52
|16
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|3:02:59
|17
|Team DSM
|3:04:30
|18
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|3:22:57
|19
|Cofidis Women Team
|3:23:02
|20
|Team Mendelspeck
|3:24:15
|21
|Bepink
|3:47:08
|22
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|4:03:08
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.