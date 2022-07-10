Become a Member

Road

Giro d’Italia Donne: Annemiek van Vleuten wins overall race

Chiara Consonni times sprint to perfection to win final stage in Padova.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) finished off her home stage race in style, sprinting to an impressive victory in Padova on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia Donne.

After several riders found themselves out of position in the final sprint, Consonni and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) went wheel-to-wheel to the line as Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) finished third.

Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) were in the lead for much of the stage and survived almost to the finish, but were eventually caught within the final 4km of racing.

With no change on GC on the largely flat final stage, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished safely in the bunch to secure her third overall Giro Donne win ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ).

“It’s nice being back,” Van Vleuten said. “After 2020 when I was in the maglia rosa I left the Giro with a broken wrist, so it’s nice to finish it off again in the pink.”

“Pink is not my favourite colour, but in the Giro it is. If I’m riding here in it, so many Italian people are saying ‘maglia rosa, maglia rosa’ so it’s really special to wear pink in Italy. It’s a big honour for me to take it home again.”

How it happened

After nine days of racing, three back-to-back mountain stages and the general classification seemingly wrapped up, there was relative calm in the peloton as the final stage got underway. With just one small climb on the otherwise pan-flat route from Abano Terme to Padova, the day looked certain to culminate in a bunch sprint, giving little chance for any breakaway to contend for the win. 

As a result, no big flurry of attacks materialised in the opening kilometres of the race. Eva Maria Gatscher (Team Mendelspeck) escaped solo in the first 10km and had a gap of 20 seconds, but with no companion to share the work with, the Italian was caught by the Canyon-SRAM led peloton before the 20km completed mark. On the climb to Revolon – the only categorised climb of the day – Canyon-SRAM set-up former green jersey wearer Elise Chabbey to take maximum points at the top. A final consolation prize for the Swiss rider as she still trailed Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco), who took over the mountains classification lead on stage 8, by ten points. 

Though the climb was only minor, efforts from several motivated teams kept the pace high over the top and into the descent and saw a split in the peloton, with a group of around 35 riders briefly going clear of the bunch. Just as things seemed to be regrouping, the attacks began again, first led by Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and then taken up by the duo of Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo). Seemingly happy to let this pair go away, the peloton calmed and the gap quickly grew to a minute as the race entered the final 50km.

Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar Travel & Service) and Francesca Baroni (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) attempted to bridge to the leaders, but found it difficult to close what had grown to a 1 minute 30 second gap and were soon reabsorbed by the Movistar and DSM-led peloton. Going into the final 30km, the leaders’ advantage was still growing, and so Trek-Segafredo amassed at the front of the peloton in preparation for a hoped-for bunch sprint, where world champion Elisa Balsamo would be looking to collect a third stage victory. 

Heading under the 20km to go mark, the gap to the break remained over a minute, but a big acceleration from Canyon-SRAM over the last incline of the day put a dent into the leaders’ advantage which then began to come down more steadily. With the sprint teams lining up in the final 10km, the catch was eventually made with 4km to go. 

It was a big battle for position into Padova as Trek-Segafredo, SD Worx and Jumbo-Visma all fought to set their sprinter up for the finale. Turning into the final straight, stage favourites Elisa Balsamo and Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) found themselves out of position and without teammates, allowing the Italian duo of Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) to get a jump on the bunch and go head-to-head to the line. The Valcar rider just edged it in the final metres, taking her first Giro stage victory and capping off the week perfectly for the Italian team. Emma Norsgaard rounded out the podium, whilst Balsamo had to settle for fourth and Kool missed out on the top-10.

With no changes in the GC, Annemiek van Vleuten rolled in safely to secure her third Giro Donne title ahead of Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi García. Niamh Fisher-Black wins the best young rider competition for the second year running, whilst Kristen Faulkner will take home the green mountains jersey. The ciclamino points jersey goes to Van Vleuten after her two stage wins. 

Annemiek van Vleuten and the peloton will now turn their attention to the Tour de France Femmes at the end of the month, as the Dutch rider looks to pull off an historic Giro-Tour double.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service2:12:04
2BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
3NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team0:00
4BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
5BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
6SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
7COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
8KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:00
9FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
10CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
11ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
12FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
13SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
14BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
15ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team0:00
16KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
17LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:00
18FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
19PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
20BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
21BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:00
22CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
23KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
24TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
25VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
26VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:00
27VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 0:00
28RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
29KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
30SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango0:00
31LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
32BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
33GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:00
34TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ0:00
35ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
36BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team0:00
37MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:00
38JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:00
39BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
40KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
41CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
42LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
43NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:00
44GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:00
45BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 0:00
46DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
47LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
48RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango0:00
49KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
50TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00
51GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango0:00
52SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango0:00
53KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:11
54JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:11
55BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:11
56VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14
57MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14
58HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
59MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:14
60LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:14
61CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
62MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14
63ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck0:14
64VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:14
65REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:14
66ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team0:14
67ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:14
68VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
69PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team0:14
70DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
71ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:14
72QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 0:14
73HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:14
74HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 0:14
75AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
76HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:14
77POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:14
78PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
79FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:21
80LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:21
81SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:21
82BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano0:21
83CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:21
84STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:21
85CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck0:21
86MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21
87LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team0:21
88GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:21
89CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:21
90PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21
91THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:21
92SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:21
93TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:21
94BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team0:21
95GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck0:27
96KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:31
97WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:37
98ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria0:43
99PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck1:03
100KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:24
101DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:24
102BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:24
103MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck9:52
104POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck9:52
105ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria9:52
106MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA9:52
107BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA9:52
108EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria9:52
109MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano9:52
110HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano9:52
111DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano9:52
112TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango9:52
113LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango9:56
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team 27:07:26
2CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:52
3GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ5:56
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo6:45
5FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx11:12
6LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope12:14
7PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service13:08
8MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ15:13
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM15:49
10BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing17:29
11FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:31
12CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing20:50
13REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria23:38
14MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope23:40
15DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB28:02
16KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 29:03
17BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo32:31
18SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango32:40
19NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling34:41
20HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing36:10
21AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing37:03
22STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad44:17
23MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo44:22
24THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo45:20
25LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano50:37
26PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team51:26
27VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo52:05
28CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope52:41
29HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB53:18
30ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service58:55
31GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck1:01:46
32DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra1:05:04
33WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:06:32
34LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:07:06
35ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:07:58
36PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:09:51
37KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:14:59
38VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:16:14
39BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra1:16:17
40BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ1:17:12
41CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx1:17:36
42KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx1:17:40
43ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team1:17:58
44PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:18:24
45TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:19:06
46ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck1:21:44
47TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:21:46
48ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team1:23:06
49BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo1:23:29
50RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra1:23:44
51VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx1:27:07
52DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:27:37
53KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:29:41
54KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service1:29:55
55GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango1:30:03
56QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 1:30:28
57ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team1:30:47
58LÉVÉNEZ SandraCofidis Women Team1:32:06
59CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:32:49
60BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:32:59
61BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ1:32:59
62MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:34:10
63TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ1:34:11
64CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck1:34:45
65HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 1:36:21
66BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:36:43
67LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:36:44
68BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:36:48
69KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:37:04
70CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:37:23
71ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing1:37:48
72ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:38:20
73TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:38:22
74GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:38:44
75VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:38:46
76SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango1:38:52
77JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra1:39:46
78MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:40:22
79SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:40:35
80SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:40:54
81BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:42:18
82KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:42:54
83CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:44:00
84GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria1:46:06
85POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:47:47
86JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM1:48:53
87MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:49:09
88FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:49:12
89BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:49:28
90KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:50:45
91SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:51:32
92MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano1:52:48
93FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:54:37
94DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:55:14
95VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:55:27
96BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:56:45
97LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango1:57:24
98HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo1:57:25
99NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team1:57:35
100BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:58:10
101SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:58:53
102PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck1:59:33
103RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango2:00:52
104KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM2:01:41
105COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2:04:36
106BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team2:05:36
107HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano2:06:06
108POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck2:15:18
109MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck2:20:48
110BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA2:22:18
111TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango2:22:45
112EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:24:04
113ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:24:33
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team60
2BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo58
3FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope46
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo39
6KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx36
7KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM34
8GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ32
9CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service30
10BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra29
11LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM22
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service21
13FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx17
14NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team14
15BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ12
16REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria10
17BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ9
18COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope7
19LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
20SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 5
21MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4
22CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
23BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
24BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing2
25THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2
26TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2
27FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2
28ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2
29KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
30CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx 27:18:38
2BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing6:17
3REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria12:26
4STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad33:05
5VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:05:02
6PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:07:12
7ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck1:10:32
8TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:10:34
9VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx1:15:55
10ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team1:19:35
11BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:21:47
12HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 1:25:09
13LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:25:32
14BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team1:25:36
15VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 1:27:34
16SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango1:27:40
17JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra1:28:34
18MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo1:29:10
19SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano1:29:42
20KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:31:42
21JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM1:37:41
22BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 1:38:16
23SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:40:20
24POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck2:04:06
25EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:12:52
26ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:13:21
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco56
2CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing46
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team43
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope33
5GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ30
6REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria29
7LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo25
8LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM15
9MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope15
10LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope13
11CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
12BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo8
13FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx6
14MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ6
15KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing6
17BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing4
18PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing4
19STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3
20KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
21PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service2
22HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing2
Teams
RankNameTime
1FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 81:55:26
2Canyon//SRAM Racing32:54
3Trek - Segafredo46:18
4UAE Team ADQ56:09
5Movistar Team1:34:01
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:46:31
7EF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:49:37
8Valcar - Travel & Service1:59:48
9Team SD Worx2:01:32
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:11:21
11Team Jumbo-Visma 2:21:21
12Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria2:43:00
13Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:44:45
14Liv Racing Xstra2:53:05
15Bizkaia Durango3:02:52
16Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:02:59
17Team DSM3:04:30
18Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano3:22:57
19Cofidis Women Team3:23:02
20Team Mendelspeck3:24:15
21Bepink 3:47:08
22Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano4:03:08

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

