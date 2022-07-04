Giro d’Italia Donne stage 3: Annemiek van Vleuten surges away from Mavi García in Cesena
Van Vleuten takes 25 second GC lead as race hits Italian mainland.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) surged away from breakaway companion Mavi García (UAE ADQ) to score the stage and take control of the GC at the Giro d’Italia Donne.
The pair went away on the final unclassified climb of the mountainous stage and rode into the final kilometer together before Van Vleuten surged past in the final hundred meters.
The Movistar captain now leads the GC by 25 seconds.
“Last year, It was with pain in my heart I wasn’t riding the Giro. I am also super happy to do this for the first time with Movistar,” she said.
“I take it day by day, also tomorrow with wind, anything can happen, I need to take it day by day. When I saw the stages were announced today was not a day that I thought I go for it. But yesterday I reconned it and saw the crazy descents two times and I didn’t want to be put under pressure.
“It’s more easy if I attack and then go on the descents easy. So the objective was to be stay safe and out of trouble but when I saw I had a gap, for sure I wanted to go for it.”
🍾🏆💖 @AvVleuten, the new Maglia Rosa of the #GiroDonne22 💙#MiekItHappen | #RodamosJuntos | @Telefonica pic.twitter.com/Jgg0zMCsgb
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 4, 2022
After the Giro d’Italia Donne’s first-ever rest day, mainland Italy saw the women’s peloton race 2tage 3. The stage, starting in Cesena and finishing in a different part of Cesena, looked to be the first opportunity since the opening day for the GC contenders to shake up the order.
Ceratizit WNT opened up the stage with attacks. First, it was Lara Vieceli who got a small gap which didn’t stick, followed by Franziska Brausse. The German rider from the track started the day in the queen of the mountains green jersey and hoped to score more points by cresting the first climb of the day in front. It was not to be though as the peloton overtook her 1km from the summit. Instead, it was a battle between Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) for the points, which Muzic took.
Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took a bonus second at the day’s intermediate sprint, marginally closing the gap to Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) and Van Vleuten ahead of her in GC. Between the climbs, the peloton saw a flurry of attacks with none of them sticking. Team DSM worked hard to bring back a budding break of 14 riders.
The second category Colle del Barbotto climb saw the race explode as the GC riders stamped their authority. Three major riders crested the climb together, Van Vleuten, Cavalli and Garcia. A small group containing Muzic, Chabbey, Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange) Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE ADQ) were chasing behind.
Home favorite Longo Borghini eventually bridged across and joined this second group on the road.
The gap to the trio kept growing as they completed the final classified climb of the day. The chase hampered behind by the non-assistance from teammates of those in front.
The final unclassified climb had always looked like a launch point on paper with the summit just 10km from the finish. A surprisingly steep beginning saw a 1-2 attack from Van Vleuten and Garcia with the pair managing to drop Cavalli. The pair continued to attack each other all the way up to the summit but neither was able to drop the other. Now solo, Cavalli couldn’t make much headway against the lead pair, with the gap always heading out on the descent to the finish.
Under the flamme rouge, Van Vleuten pinned Garcia to the front of the pair, Garcia tried to attack on the short ascent through the tunnel but it was Van Vleuten who jumped across and then past for her 12th career Giro d’Italia Donne stage victory.
For Mavi Garcia, 2nd place here offsets some of the time lost by being sent the wrong way at the end of stage 2. Marta Cavalli will rue not being able to stay with the pair on the final climb and will have some work to do to close that gap now.
Behind them, the chasing group was the best part of 5 minutes behind by the finish, with Silvia Persico first across the line of the chasers.
Van Vleuten takes over the maglia rosa with Garcia 25 seconds behind. Cavalli is almost a minute behind at 57 seconds. Every other rider is at least 5 minutes back, with a close group of 6 riders still within 30 seconds of each other now in the general classification.
Continuing the classification shake-ups, Fisher-Black will wear the white young rider jersey from tomorrow with Mavi Garcia in the green mountains jersey after cresting both of the final climbs today first.
The stage took a heavy toll on the GC ambitions of Juliette Labous (DSM) and Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis). Labous found herself back in the maglia rosa group with Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Koppenburg suffered a fall which took her away from the front of the race at the crucial moment on the second climb of the day.
Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|3:13:13
|2
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:01
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:43
|4
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:51
|5
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:51
|6
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:51
|7
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4:51
|8
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4:51
|9
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:51
|10
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|4:51
|11
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:51
|12
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:13
|13
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:13
|14
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|15
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:13
|16
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:13
|17
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|7:13
|18
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|9:52
|19
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:07
|20
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|11:07
|21
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:07
|22
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|11:07
|23
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|11:07
|24
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|11:07
|25
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|11:07
|26
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|11:07
|27
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|11:07
|28
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|11:07
|29
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11:07
|30
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|11:07
|31
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:07
|32
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|11:07
|33
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|11:07
|34
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|11:07
|35
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:10
|36
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:10
|37
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|11:10
|38
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|11:10
|39
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:10
|40
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|11:10
|41
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|11:10
|42
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|11:10
|43
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|12:37
|44
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:49
|45
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:56
|46
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|14:56
|47
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|15:55
|48
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|15:57
|49
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:57
|50
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|15:57
|51
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:57
|52
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|15:57
|53
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|15:57
|54
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|15:57
|55
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|15:57
|56
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|15:57
|57
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:57
|58
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|15:57
|59
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|15:57
|60
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15:57
|61
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:57
|62
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:57
|63
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|15:57
|64
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|15:57
|65
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15:57
|66
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|15:57
|67
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15:57
|68
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|15:57
|69
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:57
|70
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|16:39
|71
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|16:39
|72
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|19:40
|73
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|19:47
|74
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:47
|75
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:47
|76
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:20
|77
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:20
|78
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:20
|79
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|20:20
|80
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|20:20
|81
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:20
|82
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:20
|83
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|20:20
|84
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|20:20
|85
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|20:20
|86
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|20:20
|87
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:20
|88
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20:20
|89
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:20
|90
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20:20
|91
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20:20
|92
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20:20
|93
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20:20
|94
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|20:20
|95
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|20:20
|96
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|20:20
|97
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|20:20
|98
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|20:20
|99
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|20:20
|100
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|20:20
|101
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|20:20
|102
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|20:20
|103
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|20:20
|104
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|21:06
|105
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:56
|106
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|28:56
|107
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|28:56
|108
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28:56
|109
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|28:56
|110
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|28:56
|111
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|28:56
|112
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|28:56
|113
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|28:56
|114
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|28:56
|115
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28:56
|116
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28:56
|117
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28:56
|118
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28:56
|119
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:56
|120
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:56
|121
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|28:56
|122
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|28:56
|123
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28:56
|124
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|28:56
|125
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28:56
|126
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:56
|127
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|28:56
|128
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|28:56
|129
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|28:56
|130
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|28:56
|131
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|28:56
|132
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|28:56
|133
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28:56
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|8:46:33
|2
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:25
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:57
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:00
|5
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:13
|6
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:14
|7
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:21
|8
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|5:28
|9
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:29
|10
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:29
|11
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|6:10
|12
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:31
|13
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:38
|14
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:46
|15
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:29
|16
|KOPPENBURG Clara
|Cofidis Women Team
|8:46
|17
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|8:59
|18
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:36
|19
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:02
|20
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:05
|21
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|11:16
|22
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:26
|23
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|11:29
|24
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|11:30
|25
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|11:33
|26
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|11:38
|27
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|11:41
|28
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:41
|29
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|11:42
|30
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|11:43
|31
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:46
|32
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|11:56
|33
|DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|11:57
|34
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|12:01
|35
|SCHWEIKART Aileen
|Bizkaia Durango
|12:08
|36
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|12:19
|37
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:19
|38
|BERG EDSETH Marte
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12:30
|39
|DUCUARA Jennifer
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|12:43
|40
|ROSSATO Beatrice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|12:51
|41
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|12:53
|42
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:55
|43
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|13:30
|44
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15:37
|45
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:39
|46
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:15
|47
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|16:22
|48
|DE JONG Thalita
|Liv Racing Xstra
|16:26
|49
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:30
|50
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|16:33
|51
|ALZINI Martina
|Cofidis Women Team
|16:34
|52
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|16:42
|53
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:44
|54
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|16:45
|55
|HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|16:49
|56
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|16:50
|57
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|16:51
|58
|MENA Milagro
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|17:04
|59
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|17:17
|60
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:22
|61
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|17:24
|62
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|17:28
|63
|GATSCHER Eva Maria
|Team Mendelspeck
|17:50
|64
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|17:51
|65
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|18:08
|66
|CANVELLI Vania
|Team Mendelspeck
|18:30
|67
|MARCHESINI Giulia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|18:30
|68
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|18:37
|69
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|18:42
|70
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18:51
|71
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|20:34
|72
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|20:35
|73
|ARZUFFI Alice Maria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|20:37
|74
|ROY Sarah
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20:39
|75
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|20:51
|76
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|20:54
|77
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|20:58
|78
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|21:01
|79
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21:03
|80
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21:06
|81
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|21:07
|82
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21:18
|83
|QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
|Bepink
|21:23
|84
|ZABELINSKAYA Olga
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21:24
|85
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21:26
|86
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Bizkaia Durango
|21:34
|87
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|21:35
|88
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|21:44
|89
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|21:44
|90
|MENESES Jessenia
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|21:52
|91
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|21:55
|92
|ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|22:01
|93
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:03
|94
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|22:03
|95
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:06
|96
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|22:07
|97
|GAFINOVITZ Rotem
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|22:07
|98
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|22:07
|99
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|22:11
|100
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|22:17
|101
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:48
|102
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Bizkaia Durango
|22:54
|103
|PISCIALI Francesca
|Team Mendelspeck
|23:21
|104
|MISSIAGGIA Alessia
|Team Mendelspeck
|23:48
|105
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:00
|106
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|29:07
|107
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|29:08
|108
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|29:15
|109
|FIDANZA Martina
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|29:20
|110
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:20
|111
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29:22
|112
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|29:22
|113
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29:23
|114
|LETH Julie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|29:27
|115
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|29:32
|116
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|29:40
|117
|GASPARINI Alice
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|29:51
|118
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|29:54
|119
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|29:56
|120
|COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|29:59
|121
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|30:01
|122
|BARONI Francesca
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|30:08
|123
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|30:28
|124
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|30:29
|125
|HERRERA Estefanía
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|30:37
|126
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|30:40
|127
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|30:40
|128
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:19
|129
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:30
|130
|TERUEL Alba
|Bizkaia Durango
|31:34
|131
|BARBIERI Sofia
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|31:42
|132
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|32:11
|133
|IVANIUK Maryna
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|32:46
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|2
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|3
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|22
|4
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|21
|5
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|20
|6
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18
|7
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|8
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13
|9
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|12
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|11
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|12
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|13
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7
|14
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|15
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|6
|16
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|5
|17
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|18
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|19
|NORSGAARD Emma
|Movistar Team
|4
|20
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|21
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|22
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|3
|23
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|24
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|1
|26
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|27
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GARCÍA Mavi
|UAE Team ADQ
|14
|2
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|11
|4
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|5
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|6
|BRAUßE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|8
|MAGNALDI Erica
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|9
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|10
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|11
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|12
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Team SD Worx
|8:52:01
|2
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|3:01
|3
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|6:10
|4
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|6:13
|5
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|6:51
|6
|REALINI Gaia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|7:25
|7
|TONETTI Cristina
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10:09
|8
|COLLINELLI Sofia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|11:22
|9
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|Bizkaia Durango
|11:23
|10
|ONESTI Olivia
|Cofidis Women Team
|12:00
|11
|SERNISSI Gemma
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|12:23
|12
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|12:40
|13
|BRUFANI Letizia
|Bepink
|13:09
|14
|PALAZZI Alice
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|13:23
|15
|HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
|Bepink
|15:07
|16
|BERTEAU Victoire
|Cofidis Women Team
|15:26
|17
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15:38
|18
|MONTICOLO Iris
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15:58
|19
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|16:07
|20
|CASTAÑO Elizabeth
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|16:27
|21
|VETTORELLO Giorgia
|Bepink
|16:35
|22
|POZZOBON Beatrice
|Team Mendelspeck
|16:43
|23
|ORO Angela
|Team Mendelspeck
|16:49
|24
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|23:54
|25
|JASTRAB Megan
|Team DSM
|24:04
|26
|SMITH Abi
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|24:33
|27
|ZANETTI Emanuela
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|25:00
|28
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|25:01
|29
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|25:12
|30
|EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|25:12
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26:31:11
|2
|Movistar Team
|7:33
|3
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:55
|4
|UAE Team ADQ
|10:59
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:10
|6
|Team SD Worx
|16:46
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:44
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|22:10
|9
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:38
|10
|Cofidis Women Team
|26:20
|11
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28:06
|12
|Bepink
|29:00
|13
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|32:26
|14
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|33:16
|15
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|33:53
|16
|Bizkaia Durango
|34:00
|17
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano
|38:20
|18
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|39:16
|19
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|40:24
|20
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|42:21
|21
|Team Mendelspeck
|46:13
|22
|Team DSM
|50:00
|23
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:35
|24
|Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA
|1:09:52
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.