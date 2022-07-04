Giro d’Italia Donne stage 3: Annemiek van Vleuten surges away from Mavi García in Cesena

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) surged away from breakaway companion Mavi García (UAE ADQ) to score the stage and take control of the GC at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The pair went away on the final unclassified climb of the mountainous stage and rode into the final kilometer together before Van Vleuten surged past in the final hundred meters.

The Movistar captain now leads the GC by 25 seconds.

“Last year, It was with pain in my heart I wasn’t riding the Giro. I am also super happy to do this for the first time with Movistar,” she said.

“I take it day by day, also tomorrow with wind, anything can happen, I need to take it day by day. When I saw the stages were announced today was not a day that I thought I go for it. But yesterday I reconned it and saw the crazy descents two times and I didn’t want to be put under pressure.

“It’s more easy if I attack and then go on the descents easy. So the objective was to be stay safe and out of trouble but when I saw I had a gap, for sure I wanted to go for it.”

After the Giro d’Italia Donne’s first-ever rest day, mainland Italy saw the women’s peloton race 2tage 3. The stage, starting in Cesena and finishing in a different part of Cesena, looked to be the first opportunity since the opening day for the GC contenders to shake up the order.

Ceratizit WNT opened up the stage with attacks. First, it was Lara Vieceli who got a small gap which didn’t stick, followed by Franziska Brausse. The German rider from the track started the day in the queen of the mountains green jersey and hoped to score more points by cresting the first climb of the day in front. It was not to be though as the peloton overtook her 1km from the summit. Instead, it was a battle between Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) for the points, which Muzic took.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took a bonus second at the day’s intermediate sprint, marginally closing the gap to Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) and Van Vleuten ahead of her in GC. Between the climbs, the peloton saw a flurry of attacks with none of them sticking. Team DSM worked hard to bring back a budding break of 14 riders.

The second category Colle del Barbotto climb saw the race explode as the GC riders stamped their authority. Three major riders crested the climb together, Van Vleuten, Cavalli and Garcia. A small group containing Muzic, Chabbey, Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange) Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE ADQ) were chasing behind.

Home favorite Longo Borghini eventually bridged across and joined this second group on the road.

The gap to the trio kept growing as they completed the final classified climb of the day. The chase hampered behind by the non-assistance from teammates of those in front.

The final unclassified climb had always looked like a launch point on paper with the summit just 10km from the finish. A surprisingly steep beginning saw a 1-2 attack from Van Vleuten and Garcia with the pair managing to drop Cavalli. The pair continued to attack each other all the way up to the summit but neither was able to drop the other. Now solo, Cavalli couldn’t make much headway against the lead pair, with the gap always heading out on the descent to the finish.

Under the flamme rouge, Van Vleuten pinned Garcia to the front of the pair, Garcia tried to attack on the short ascent through the tunnel but it was Van Vleuten who jumped across and then past for her 12th career Giro d’Italia Donne stage victory.

For Mavi Garcia, 2nd place here offsets some of the time lost by being sent the wrong way at the end of stage 2. Marta Cavalli will rue not being able to stay with the pair on the final climb and will have some work to do to close that gap now.

Behind them, the chasing group was the best part of 5 minutes behind by the finish, with Silvia Persico first across the line of the chasers.

Van Vleuten takes over the maglia rosa with Garcia 25 seconds behind. Cavalli is almost a minute behind at 57 seconds. Every other rider is at least 5 minutes back, with a close group of 6 riders still within 30 seconds of each other now in the general classification.

Continuing the classification shake-ups, Fisher-Black will wear the white young rider jersey from tomorrow with Mavi Garcia in the green mountains jersey after cresting both of the final climbs today first.

The stage took a heavy toll on the GC ambitions of Juliette Labous (DSM) and Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis). Labous found herself back in the maglia rosa group with Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Koppenburg suffered a fall which took her away from the front of the race at the crucial moment on the second climb of the day.

Giro d'Italia Donne Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team3:13:13
2GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:01
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:43
4PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service4:51
5SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:51
6LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo4:51
7CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4:51
8MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4:51
9LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:51
10FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx4:51
11MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:51
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:13
13KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:13
14ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team7:13
15BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing7:13
16AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:13
17KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team7:13
18NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:52
19KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 11:07
20ZANARDI SilviaBepink 11:07
21KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service11:07
22DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano11:07
23VITILLO MatildeBepink 11:07
24SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango11:07
25VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo11:07
26SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team11:07
27DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB11:07
28LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano11:07
29BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:07
30PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team11:07
31VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 11:07
32LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM11:07
33TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra11:07
34BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra11:07
35BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo11:10
36BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo11:10
37VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx11:10
38KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx11:10
39HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:10
40ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria11:10
41REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria11:10
42TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad11:10
43LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team12:37
44FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:49
45MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 14:56
46TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo14:56
47COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano15:55
48SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango15:57
49THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo15:57
50HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 15:57
51KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:57
52GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck15:57
53HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano15:57
54TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ15:57
55MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA15:57
56CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck15:57
57ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team15:57
58GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango15:57
59DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra15:57
60CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope15:57
61HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:57
62ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team15:57
63SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano15:57
64STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad15:57
65CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service15:57
66MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano15:57
67PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo15:57
68NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra15:57
69BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:57
70MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx16:39
71BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 16:39
72MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano19:40
73RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra19:47
74ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service19:47
75WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:47
76BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ20:20
77CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:20
78BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ20:20
79CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx20:20
80LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling20:20
81BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:20
82KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 20:20
83CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano20:20
84KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM20:20
85ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck20:20
86TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling20:20
87SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:20
88MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo20:20
89GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:20
90ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing20:20
91BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20:20
92MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo20:20
93BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo20:20
94CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service20:20
95ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad20:20
96MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck20:20
97QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 20:20
98VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 20:20
99ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano20:20
100POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck20:20
101RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango20:20
102PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck20:20
103LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango20:20
104JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra21:06
105DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo28:56
106KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM28:56
107GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria28:56
108COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope28:56
109BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano28:56
110ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria28:56
111IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA28:56
112COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano28:56
113EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria28:56
114VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling28:56
115POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB28:56
116LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team28:56
117LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team28:56
118VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB28:56
119SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 28:56
120HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo28:56
121KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM28:56
122NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team28:56
123FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope28:56
124BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team28:56
125BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team28:56
126BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:56
127BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA28:56
128JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM28:56
129TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango28:56
130BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling28:56
131FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling28:56
132HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano28:56
133SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB28:56
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team8:46:33
2GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ0:25
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:57
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo5:00
5LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5:13
6SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:14
7CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5:21
8FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx5:28
9MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5:29
10PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service5:29
11MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ6:10
12KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:31
13PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:38
14AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing7:46
15BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing8:29
16KOPPENBURG ClaraCofidis Women Team8:46
17ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team8:59
18NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:36
19BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo11:02
20VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 11:05
21KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx11:16
22BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo11:26
23LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM11:29
24SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team11:30
25BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra11:33
26ZANARDI SilviaBepink 11:38
27VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx11:41
28KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 11:41
29VIGILIA AlessiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo11:42
30TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra11:43
31KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service11:46
32LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano11:56
33DOEBEL-HICKOK KristaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB11:57
34PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team12:01
35SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango12:08
36VITILLO MatildeBepink 12:19
37HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:19
38BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team12:30
39DUCUARA JenniferColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano12:43
40ROSSATO BeatriceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria12:51
41REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria12:53
42FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:55
43TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad13:30
44TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo15:37
45LEVENEZ SandraCofidis Women Team15:39
46THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo16:15
47BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB16:22
48DE JONG ThalitaLiv Racing Xstra16:26
49CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope16:30
50CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service16:33
51ALZINI MartinaCofidis Women Team16:34
52HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB16:42
53MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:44
54NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra16:45
55HERNÁNDEZ Lina MarcelaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano16:49
56COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano16:50
57SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango16:51
58MENA MilagroServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA17:04
59MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx17:17
60KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:22
61TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ17:24
62ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team17:28
63GATSCHER Eva MariaTeam Mendelspeck17:50
64SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano17:51
65STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad18:08
66CANVELLI VaniaTeam Mendelspeck18:30
67MARCHESINI GiuliaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano18:30
68BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 18:37
69GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango18:42
70PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo18:51
71RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra20:34
72HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 20:35
73ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service20:37
74ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing20:39
75BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ20:51
76BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team20:54
77LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling20:58
78BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ21:01
79MARTURANO GretaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo21:03
80BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo21:06
81TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling21:07
82BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21:18
83QUAGLIOTTO NadiaBepink 21:23
84ZABELINSKAYA OlgaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21:24
85MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo21:26
86RODRÍGUEZ SofiaBizkaia Durango21:34
87JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra21:35
88CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service21:44
89CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx21:44
90MENESES JesseniaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano21:52
91CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano21:55
92ČEŠULIENĖ IngaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano22:01
93WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:03
94VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 22:03
95CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:06
96KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM22:07
97GAFINOVITZ RotemRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad22:07
98SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad22:07
99POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck22:11
100ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck22:17
101KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 22:48
102LARRARTE EukeneBizkaia Durango22:54
103PISCIALI FrancescaTeam Mendelspeck23:21
104MISSIAGGIA AlessiaTeam Mendelspeck23:48
105BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:00
106KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM29:07
107NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team29:08
108BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling29:15
109FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling29:20
110SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 29:20
111COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope29:22
112KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM29:22
113FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope29:23
114LETH JulieUno-X Pro Cycling Team29:27
115JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM29:32
116VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling29:40
117GASPARINI AliceIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria29:51
118BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team29:54
119POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB29:56
120COLMENARES Yeny LorenaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano29:59
121SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB30:01
122BARONI FrancescaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano30:08
123ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria30:28
124VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB30:29
125HERRERA EstefaníaColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano30:37
126LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team30:40
127EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria30:40
128HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo31:19
129DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo31:30
130TERUEL AlbaBizkaia Durango31:34
131BARBIERI SofiaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA31:42
132BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team32:11
133IVANIUK MarynaServetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA32:46
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo35
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 27
3KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM22
4KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx21
5VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team20
6BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18
7FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
8BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra13
9GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ12
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo11
11CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service8
13CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service7
14SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
15BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ6
16ZANARDI SilviaBepink 5
17CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing4
18BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
19NORSGAARD EmmaMovistar Team4
20MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ3
21MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3
22BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ3
23LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
24THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo2
25FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx1
26KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
27TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GARCÍA MaviUAE Team ADQ14
2CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing12
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team11
4CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
5MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
6BRAUßE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5
7SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
8MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ4
9BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing4
10FAULKNER KristenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
11KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
12LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx8:52:01
2BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing3:01
3ZANARDI SilviaBepink 6:10
4VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx6:13
5VITILLO MatildeBepink 6:51
6REALINI GaiaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria7:25
7TONETTI CristinaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo10:09
8COLLINELLI SofiaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano11:22
9SOTO Catalina AnaisBizkaia Durango11:23
10ONESTI OliviaCofidis Women Team12:00
11SERNISSI GemmaAromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano12:23
12STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad12:40
13BRUFANI LetiziaBepink 13:09
14PALAZZI AliceTop Girls Fassa Bortolo13:23
15HÁJKOVÁ MarketaBepink 15:07
16BERTEAU VictoireCofidis Women Team15:26
17BARIANI GiorgiaTop Girls Fassa Bortolo15:38
18MONTICOLO IrisTop Girls Fassa Bortolo15:58
19JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra16:07
20CASTAÑO ElizabethColombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano16:27
21VETTORELLO GiorgiaBepink 16:35
22POZZOBON BeatriceTeam Mendelspeck16:43
23ORO AngelaTeam Mendelspeck16:49
24KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM23:54
25JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM24:04
26SMITH AbiEF Education-TIBCO-SVB24:33
27ZANETTI EmanuelaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria25:00
28VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB25:01
29LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team25:12
30EREMITA Noemi LucreziaIsolmant - Premac - Vittoria25:12
Teams
RankNameTime
1FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26:31:11
2Movistar Team7:33
3Canyon//SRAM Racing8:55
4UAE Team ADQ10:59
5Trek - Segafredo16:10
6Team SD Worx16:46
7Team Jumbo-Visma 18:44
8Valcar - Travel & Service22:10
9Team BikeExchange - Jayco22:38
10Cofidis Women Team26:20
11Liv Racing Xstra28:06
12Bepink 29:00
13Top Girls Fassa Bortolo32:26
14EF Education-TIBCO-SVB33:16
15Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano33:53
16Bizkaia Durango34:00
17Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW - Shimano38:20
18Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad39:16
19Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling40:24
20Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria42:21
21Team Mendelspeck46:13
22Team DSM50:00
23Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1:00:35
24Servetto - Makhymo - Beltrami TSA1:09:52

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

