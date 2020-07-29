Gijs Leemreize successfully operated on after Burgos crash

Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) is on the mend.

The 20-year-old was caught up in a crash on Tuesday’s opening stage of the Tour of Burgos, in what was his first race at WorldTour level. While television failed to capture how the crash came about, the Dutchman appeared to gave been caught up in an incident with Sebastian Henao of Team Ineos, leaving him with a severed finger.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed last night that the youngster’s “battered fingertip was successfully operated on by a plastic surgeon.”

Leemreize, who typically rides in Jumbo-Visma’s development team, was making his first appearance in top-flight racing along with fellow rookie 18-year-old Finn Fisher-Black. Team sports director Frans Maassen was pleased with what he saw from the young pair.

“Gijs and the entire team were well in the race until that crash,” Maassen said. “They all rode attentively up front and both Gijs and Finn did a good job in the service of the team.”

Jumbo-Visma’s leaders for the race, George Bennett and Sepp Kuss, finished in 13th and 23rd respectively, 10 and 16 seconds behind stage winner Felix Großschartner.

Team Ineos confirmed last night that Henao dislocated his shoulder in the incident involving Leemreize.