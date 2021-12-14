Gianni Savio’s Androni squad brings new colors, same sponsor-laden style for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Gianni Savio and his long-running Italian team has a new title sponsor, a new set of colors and the same patchwork approach to team kits for 2022.

The newly renamed Team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli unveiled its new jersey Monday.

The white of recent seasons is out, and it’s now black that accompanies the team’s trademark red. And of course, the team has maintained its commitment to splattering sponsor logos into every spare space possible.

“Appealing and superb in style, the jersey features Drone Hopper and Androni Giocattoli, not neglecting to give the right relevance to the other brand partners of the team that appear on the uniform itself,” read a press statement from the team. “Compromise of style and space, the jersey has everything to convince from an aesthetic point of view in the group that is now ready for the first races of the new season.”

2022 will be the first season that Savio’s decades-old squad has saddled up with Spanish industrial drone manufacturer Drone Hopper.

Long-known as the pack-fill of the doomed breakaways of the Giro d’Italia, the ProTeam crew has a whole new level of ambition with Drone Hopper aboard.

“We have a four-year contract [with Drone Hopper]. The growth of the team will totally depend on the growth of Drone Hopper,” Savio told Tuttobici earlier this month.

“We do not hide that the hope is to have the budget to become WorldTour in 2024. But we all know that the economic gap between a Professional and a WorldTour team has grown enormously in recent years, so being able to have a similar budget is far from easy. But we believe in it.”

Watch those jerseys closely – they could be going places.