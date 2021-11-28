Gianni Moscon: ‘I want to make the results speak for themselves’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Gianni Moscon plans to let his legs do the talking next season.

Moscon heads to Astana-Qazaqstan in the new year after spending the past six seasons with Team Sky / Ineos. The Italian is slated for a leadership role in the classics with his new Kazakh crew and is aiming for bigger, better things – both on and off the bike.

“I gained a lot of experience at the British team [i.e., Sky / Ineos] – I learned about myself, how to train and feed myself, but at Astana I am convinced that I can take another step forward in my career,” Moscon told Tuttobici this weekend.

“I find the right people who believe in me, a beautiful environment in which I get a lot of trust. I can’t wait to start training, racing, and getting results right from the first races.”

Moscon, 27, ended his season with a bittersweet, incident-riddled fourth-place at Paris-Roubaix last month.

It was a result that made for a high-point from a spell at Ineos Grenadiers that saw Moscon hitting the headlines for a series of controversies, including racial abuse, punching rivals, and throwing his bike at another racer at the 2020 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Moscon told TuttoBici he has been able to deflect the negative media attention that sometimes followed in his path.

“I forgive but I don’t forget,” he said of his relationship with the media.

“I don’t take it personally, fortunately in recent years, I have been able to isolate a lot of the press from my feelings. When untruthful things are written about me they hurt, but I didn’t make it into a disease. I am convinced that at the end of the day, when you close the door of your house, only the people you believe and love are inside – you choose who to let in your life.”

“I can distinguish between those who have always written true, reliable things, faithful to the facts and who, on the contrary, tried to paint me differently from what I am,” Moscon continued.

“I prefer to respond with facts in racing, but sometimes I get bitten there too.”

Heading into 2022, Moscon wants to see his results rather than his missteps hitting the headlines.

Moscon said he’s been cleared to return to training after suffering a scare with a heart arrhythmia earlier in the fall, and is raring to hit the ground running in the Italian-influenced environment of Astana.

So, what to expect from Moscon when racing kick-starts next year?

“Few words, many facts,” he said. “I want to make the results and performances speak for themselves.”