Giacomo Nizzolo crashes in training and sustains fractured collarbone

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Giacomo Nizzolo‘s (Israel Premier-Tech) off-season has taken a blow with the Italian sustaining a fractured right collarbone while training in Switzerland.

The Italian will not undergo surgery but is expected to remain off the bike for the next few weeks as he recovers and allows the injury to heal.

While Nizzolo had already called time on his season, the crash and resulting injury will mean that he misses training ahead of the new year. The team do not expect the loss of time on the bike to alter his preparation for 2023, although unscheduled time off the bike will clearly have some effect.

The 33-year-old moved to Israel Premier-Tech at the start of this season, but picked up just one win throughout the campaign.

“Unfortunately, Giacomo Nizzolo was involved in a crash yesterday while training in Switzerland. X-rays have revealed a non-displaced right collarbone fracture which, fortunately, will not require surgery and can be treated conservatively,” his team said in a statement released Sunday.

“Giacomo will rest as required before resuming easy training on the road as soon as possible. The injury is not expected to impact his preparation for the 2023 season.”